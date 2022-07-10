Analytico releases 2022 South African ISP Report

Analytico has released its 2022 South African ISP Report, which gives an overview of the local Internet service provider (ISP) market.

The report compares service providers on metrics like customer satisfaction, net promoter score, and churn risk.

It also sheds light on which ISPs are best positioned for growth and dominates market share in prominent areas like Gauteng, Cape Town, Durban, and Port Elizabeth.

The report found that Cool Ideas has the best net promoter score and tops the customer satisfaction rankings. RSAWeb, Afrihost, and Home Connect also had a good showing.

The research found that consumers are acutely aware of how their ISP performs in three key areas – price (value for money), network quality, and support & billing.

A combination of these three factors determines a subscriber’s loyalty toward their ISP. The report shows how prominent ISPs perform in each of these areas.

Another interesting finding is that the customer satisfaction ratings of fibre customers are significantly higher than LTE, 5G, and DSL users.

However, it is not merely higher speeds which create happy subscribers, but overall network quality.

The report also looks into the ratio of subscribers from prominent ISPs looking to move to another ISP, and which ISPs are the most popular choice.

Analytico’s reports are short and visual, making the content easy to consume and provide valuable insights in minutes.

The Analytico broadband portal provides deeper insights with data for a large number of ISPs, mobile operators, and fibre network operators.

For more information about the report, visit the Analytico portal.