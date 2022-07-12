Great interviews to watch on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is South Africa’s premier technology show and is approaching 3 million views.

The show was launched in June 2020, and became an instant hit thanks to Anastasiou’s excellent interview style and the quality of his guests.

Guests include business leader Michael Jordaan, Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, Dimension Data founder Jeremy Ord, and Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka.

He also spoke to Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, FNB CEO Jacques Celliers, Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie, and OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee.

ICT business leaders on the show included EOH CEO Stephen van Coller, Afrihost CEO Gian Visser, Dell SE MD Doug Woolley, Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare, and Liquid SA CEO Deon Geyser.

The show initially focussed on the changing business and technology world, but more recent interviews covered new developments in the IT and telecoms space.

Here are a few interesting interviews with IT and business leaders in South Africa.

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub talks about 5G and the future of the cellular industry

Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare discusses the success behind Vumatel’s fibre rollout

Sentech CEO Mlamli Booi discusses the Pan African Satellite project

Werner Kapp discusses Dimension Data’s expansion and strategy for 2022

Liquid Intelligent Technologies CEO Deon Geyser on the evolution of connectivity