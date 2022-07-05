Showcase your company on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is South Africa’s premier technology show and is the perfect platform to showcase your company and its executives.

What’s Next was launched in June 2020 and became an instant hit thanks to Anastasiou’s excellent interview style and the quality of his guests.

Guests include business leader Michael Jordaan, Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka, and FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.

The show’s popularity continued to grow over the last two years and will soon exceed 3 million views.

Companies realised the power of What’s Next and booked interviews for their executives to showcase their products and position them as thought leaders.

Many companies, including Accenture, SAP, and Sage, have also sponsored a special series of What’s Next interviews to promote their company, products, and executives.

These special series sponsorships are highly effective and ensure excellent exposure and a positive response from the market.

