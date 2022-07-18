The best way to make your company’s executives stand out is to get them featured on South Africa’s top technology show – What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou.

What’s Next launched in June 2020 and featured the who’s who of South Africa’s IT and business world over the last two years.

Guests include business leader Michael Jordaan, Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, Dimension Data founder Jeremy Ord, Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka, and EOH CEO Stephen van Coller.

He also spoke to Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, FNB CEO Jacques Celliers, Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie, and OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee.

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou racked up over 2.5 million views and is well on its way to 3 million.

The show has built up a loyal viewership of IT and business executives and is the perfect platform to showcase a company and its executives.

Many companies, including Accenture, SAP, and Sage, have sponsored a special series of What’s Next interviews to promote their company, products, and executives.

These special series sponsorships are highly effective and ensure excellent exposure and a positive response from the market.

For more information, visit the What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou website.