Telkom fibre – fast and affordable Internet connectivity

If you’re in the market for fibre, Telkom is the best ISP for your needs, as it offers super-fast and consistent speeds, a reliable network and affordable fibre packages on the impressive Openserve network.

Whether you want fibre Internet for gaming, streaming your favourite movies and shows, surfing the net, or working from home with high upload speeds to get the picture-perfect video when presenting during your online meetings – Telkom’s fibre packages will provide the ideal experience.

Here’s why you should get Openserve fibre from Telkom.

Price and value

Telkom’s Home Unlimited Fibre products are incredibly affordable – no matter what speeds you’re looking for. Download speeds range from *10Mbps to 500Mbps coupled with incredibly high upload speeds.

For example, you can get a 25/25Mbps uncapped fibre package on Openserve’s fibre network for just R449 per month, while a 50/50Mbps uncapped connection costs just R699 per month.

Our Telkom Internet Home Unlimited Fibre packages are all uncapped, unshaped and unthrottled, so we don’t limit or restrict your experience.

Uncapped, Unshaped, Unthrottled – what does that mean?

It basically means that you get the best possible experience when streaming entertainment services or browsing the internet with no restrictions.

There is also no fair usage policy (FUP), which combined with no throttling means that your speeds will never be limited based on the amount of data you consume – so download away without any concerns!

If you want higher speeds for more demanding tasks or have a family with kids who are heavy into online gaming and streaming services and where each kid has multiple devices connected simultaneously via the Wi-Fi so they are always connected, you can get a 500Mbps uncapped package for just R1,289 per month – a price that truly stands out in the market.

Another great price benefit of Telkom’s Home Unlimited Fibre products is that they come with free installation – so you don’t have to pay a cent extra to get connected.

Many other providers will charge you for this installation – but at Telkom, we’re committed to getting you connected without unnecessary costs.

This is further proof that whatever you’re looking for in a fibre package, Telkom has a great deal for you at an affordable price.

Owning the home

As technology evolves and introduces IoT (Internet of Things) services, smart technologies are rising to prominence.

These include services where you can control your lights with smart bulbs, smart metering services to manage your pool heat pumps, home security monitoring, or technologies that heat up your oven while you’re on your way home.

All of these technologies require world-class connectivity, and Telkom is focused on “owning the home” by providing quality and seamless connectivity services that support the home of tomorrow.

If you’re passionate about being at the forefront of technological innovation, Telkom is excited to be your partner in this journey.

Speed

Our fibre bundles range from 25Mbps to 500Mbps – there is a bundle to suit every home’s need.

The upload speeds on the 25Mbps and 50Mbps packages are symmetrical (download speed is the same as the upload speed) whilst the 100Mbps, 200Mbps and 500Mbps are asymmetrical (the upload speed is up to 50% of the download speed) so customers can send data as fast as they receive data, giving them the best possible experience.

We also have fibre bundles ranging from *10Mbps to *20Mbps in limited areas as well.

With super-fast speeds, our fibre bundles on the Openserve network also have low latency to give our customers the best possible experience when using real-time tools like Teams or Zoom, while the online gamer gets the best experience whilst competing with their opponent on the other side of the world.

Openserve fibre network

Openserve’s quality of service is pinned on delivering higher capacity, speed, reliability and lower latency.

Customers get access to a world-class network experience with a Broadband Access availability and Core Availability of 99.95% and 99.99% respectively.

Openserve prides itself on being the South African leader in providing high-quality fibre connectivity, and this is why it continually invests in improving its network to offer its customers even better performance.

The network is monitored 24/7 by a state-of-the-art National Network Operation Centre with full fault detection capability for better and quicker assurance, and our technicians are dispatched to customers or to network failures via the latest dispatch technology.

If you want your fibre connection to be fast and reliable – simply choose Openserve.

Get connected

Ultimately, South Africans get a phenomenal experience when signing up for fibre packages on the Openserve network, as Openserve offers superior performance – including higher capacity, speed, and reliability, as well as lower latency.

Telkom’s fibre packages are on the superior Openserve network, and offers incredibly affordable prices – so there’s no reason to choose anyone else for your fibre needs.

Telkom’s fibre packages are also flexible when upgrading to faster speeds – so if you’re interested in signing up for fibre Internet, click here to view Telkom’s Openserve fibre packages.

*10Mbps and 20Mbps only available in selected areas in the Openserve fibre footprint

By: Vishal Ramkissoon – Product Owner