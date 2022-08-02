Analytico releases 2022 South African Mobile Data Report

Analytico has released its 2022 South African Mobile Data Report, which provides insight into the country’s mobile data market.

The report is based on data from three sources – official feedback from mobile operators, MyBroadband’s speed test platform, and survey responses from broadband subscribers.

The survey was conducted in May 2022 and received responses from 5,973 people. 54% of respondents live in Gauteng, 28% in Cape Town, 8% in Durban, and 3% in Port Elizabeth.

Key findings in the report include:

Vodacom and MTN dominate the South African mobile data market, with 23.5 million and 17.7 million users, respectively.

MTN has the best mobile data network in South Africa, but Vodacom is a close second. These networks have ubiquitous mobile data coverage across South Africa.

Vodacom and MTN have invested R50 billion each in their mobile networks over the last five years, making it difficult for Telkom, Rain, and Cell C to compete.

ICASA’s spectrum auction in March 2022 gave Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Rain access to valuable high-demand broadband spectrum, which will help them with their 4G and 5G network rollouts.

The report also touches on the 5G outlook in Southern Africa, spectrum assets after the spectrum auction, and mobile operator brand strength.

Analytico’s reports are short and visual, making the content easy to consume and provide valuable insights in minutes.

The Analytico broadband portal provides deeper insights with data for a large number of ISPs, mobile operators, and fibre network operators.

The 2022 South African Mobile Data Report is available in the Analytico Broadband Portal.