MSI Modern 14 deal from Vodacom – Upgrade your remote working without breaking the bank

Vodacom is running a great deal on the MSI Modern 14 laptop, which is now available for only R529 per month on a 36-month contract.

The MSI Modern 14 is the ultimate remote working laptop and is capable of handling all of your work tasks without breaking a sweat.

This will increase your productivity while reducing stress caused by a slow laptop that can’t handle your daily tasks.

Vodacom’s deal is also an affordable way to access this high-performance device without having to pay the full price immediately. This is increasingly valuable given the tough economic climate.

Additionally, this even includes an Alcatel HH72 router and 10GB data per month – split between 5GB Anytime Data and 5GB Night Owl data.

It is therefore a great deal for anyone working on the go.

MSI Modern 14

The MSI Modern 14 laptop features an ultra-light 1.3kg chassis that is just 16.9mm to 18.1mm thick, which houses a 14-inch IPS FHD display.

This display provides crisp and clear visuals, no matter whether you’re video calling, completing work tasks, or surfing the internet.

The Modern 14 also boasts a great keyboard that has an optimised 1.5mm key travel and responsive feedback for each keystroke. Each key is then illuminated brilliantly in all working conditions.

This laptop’s performance is equally impressive and ensures you can complete all your work tasks quickly and effectively.

It has a powerful 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor that offers impressive performance – including up to 50% higher speeds than the previous generation.

This processor is supported by 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Intel’s UHD integrated graphics that provides high performance in all situations.

The MSI Modern 14 also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, letting you get to work immediately.

Get the deal

The MSI Modern 14 laptop deal from Vodacom offers tremendous value to remote and hybrid workers – and you can click here to learn more.

If you’re in the market for a laptop with even more performance, you can take a look at MSI’s other notebooks available on contract from Vodacom here.