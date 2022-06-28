Build your own cookware set with Le Creuset – and get 25% off

There has never been a better time to curate your dream cookware collection.

This is because for a limited period only, Le Creuset is offering the opportunity to mix and match selected items with their Build Your Own Set offer, whereby you’ll save 25% when spending R10,000 or more on a qualifying purchase.

Whether you need a starter set for your first home or you’re simply looking to do an overhaul of your outdated cookware, Build Your Own Set is the perfect way to create a collection of Le Creuset that suits your cooking style and needs.

The mix of materials on offer in the promotion will allow you to test your favourite dishes across Enamelled Cast Iron, Stainless Steel and Toughened Non-Stick.

Enamelled Cast Iron

Crafted in the original French foundry since 1925, Le Creuset’s most iconic cookware is beloved for its exquisite design and exceptional heat distribution that produces superior results – from stove to oven to table.

The range comes in a variety of timeless and trend-leading colours for every kitchen style.

Toughened Non-Stick

Le Creuset’s Toughened Non-Stick cookware is designed for durable everyday versatility and ease of use.

This is because the PFOA-free surface of this cookware range is ideal for use with or without oil, and easily wipes clean.

Le Creuset’s Toughened Non-Stick cookware is therefore perfect for those wanting to cook healthier or are just starting out – with the added bonus that it is dishwasher and oven friendly.

3-ply Stainless Steel

Le Creuset’s non-reactive stainless steel is ideal for searing and browning.

It is also easy to use, exceptionally versatile, and dishwasher safe – making it ideal for a variety of use cases.

This cookware is particularly popular because its full aluminium core delivers excellent heat distribution for quick and even heating.

Get your dream cookware

Alongside these impressive cookware products, Le Creuset’s Build Your Own Set promotion also includes stovetop kettles and professional-style, Solingen-made knives.

Build Your Own Set runs until 14 July 2022 and is available in all Le Creuset boutique stores nationwide and online at www.lecreuset.co.za.

Click here to build your dream cookware collection with Le Creuset.