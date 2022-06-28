Huawei Eco-Connect promises to inspire attendees to ‘Digitize, Transform the present’

Huawei South Africa is set to take Eco-Connect, its annual flagship enterprise business event, into new territory in 2022. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will take place in person at the Sandton Convention Centre (SCC) and online on the 8th of July 2022, giving it unprecedented scale.

Eco-Connect which aims to build on Huawei’s mission to create a new kind of “connectivity” of thoughts, will bring together business executives, worldwide business innovators, industry thought leaders, and partners.

Eco-Connect 2022 will host 1000 people who’ve received personal invitations to the in-person event and interested members of the public can join the main plenary session online. Themed “Digitize, Transform the present”, the event will include keynote speeches from Huawei experts, customers, partners, and industry thought leaders.

In addition to the keynote speeches, the event will feature deep dives into a number of hot-button issues, including Huawei Cloud, Digital Power, Transport, and eGovernment.

Each of these sector specific sessions will include featured speakers from South African customers and partners, virtual exhibition tours, product launches, and fast-track learning.

The exhibition, which will take up the first floor of the SCC, is set to be the biggest in the event’s history. It will showcase the latest Huawei technologies, demonstrate solutions, feature live 3D models, and showcase 18 of Huawei’s technology partners.

“We’re excited to welcome our invited guests and partners to this flagship event, and this year we are also catering for a wider audience via our online streaming platform,” says Leandra Chinniah, Marketing Director, Huawei Enterprise South Africa.

“That we are able to hold an event of this magnitude speaks not only to our commitment to South Africa’s digital transformation but also to our vision to bring digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world.”

“While there is no doubt that the country faces incredible challenges, it also has large numbers of people working with technology to address those challenges,” she adds.

“If Huawei Eco-Connect can bring some of those people together and inspire them to explore new avenues, it could play a significant role in building a better future for South Africa today.”

The conference will end with a gala dinner and channel awards for partners who are recognised for their outstanding contributions to growing together with Huawei.

If you are interested in finding out more about Huawei Eco-Connect and the speaker line-up you can visit this site Eco-Connect Johannesburg and to attend livestreaming online register here.