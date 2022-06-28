Stephen Coull of Keyrus on the importance of data to modern businesses

Stephen Coull is the Sales Director for Keyrus South Africa, where his leadership skills are helping to accelerate the growth of the technology consultancy.

Coull believes that the most important elements for success are for businesses to have a true understanding of the issues their customers face, and for them to have an intimate knowledge of the technology solutions that can solve these issues.

He has used his 20 years of experience in technology, and his passion for using modern technology to solve customer challenges, to expand Keyrus’s customer-centric strategy over the past five years.

In this What’s Next interview, Coull meets with Aki Anastasiou to discuss Keyrus’s growth, its partnership with Tableau, and the evolution of data usage in recent years.

Coull discusses how Keyrus has become a leading technology consultancy in South Africa and explains how it has grown significantly over the past few years.

He highlights Keyrus’s new partnership with leading analytics platform, Tableau, and talks about how Keyrus’ new partnership status allows Keyrus to enhance its offerings.

Coull and Anastasiou then discuss business intelligence enablement and why it is so important.

Finally, they talk about the evolution of data usage in recent years and the future of the business intelligence industry.

The full interview with Keyrus South Africa’s Sales Director, Stephen Coull, is embedded below.