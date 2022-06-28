Reduce your largest attack surface

Attackers relentlessly target organisations with spam, phishing, and advanced socially engineered attacks, with 41% of IT professionals reporting phishing attacks daily.

End users are often an easy target and the weakest link in your cyber defences.

“Phishing is big business.”

“Attacks have shown record growth in recent years, with 66% of malware delivered via malicious email attachments, and advanced spear phishing attacks costing businesses an average of $140,000 per incident.”

“End users continue to be the easiest target for attackers in most organisations, but an army of trained, phishing-aware employees can provide you with a human firewall against these threats.”

“Sophos Phish Threat emulates a range of phishing attack types to help you identify areas of weakness in your organisation’s security posture and empower users through engaging training to strengthen your organisation’s defences,” says Ross Anderson, Sophos Product Development Manager at Duxbury Networking.

Sophos Phish Threat allows companies to simulate hundreds of realistic and challenging phishing attacks in a just few clicks.

The global SophosLabs analysts monitor millions of emails, URLs, files, and other data points each day for the latest threats.

This constant stream of intelligence ensures user training covers current phishing tactics, with socially relevant attack simulation templates, covering multiple scenarios from beginner to expert.

Understand your organisation’s security health and demonstrate real return on investment with intuitive dashboard results on demand.

The Phish Threat dashboard provides at-a-glance campaign results on user susceptibility, and allows you to measure overall risk levels across your entire user group with live Awareness Factor data.

“Drill–down reports will give you deeper insight into performance at an organisational, or individual user level.”

“The included Outlook add-in provides users with the ability to report simulated attacks – allowing you to track true awareness at the inbox, providing new insight into your organisation-wide security posture.”

“Your organisation will gain greater visibility into organisational awareness by reporting on user behaviour, and employees will receive instant feedback when reporting phishing simulations,” says Anderson.

Sophos Synchronised Security

Sophos Synchronised Security connects Phish Threat with Sophos Email Protection to identify those who have been warned or blocked from visiting a website due to its risk profile.

“You can then seamlessly enroll them into targeted phishing simulations and training to improve awareness and cut your risk of attack.”

“Turn all employees into an active line of defence against email phishing attacks with the Phish Threat Outlook add-in for Exchange and O365.”

“With one click, Phish Threat ensures employees report messages to the correct destination and in the correct format – eliminating the need to remember a specific email address,” says Anderson.

Over 60 interactive training modules will educate users about specific threats, such as suspicious emails, credential harvesting, password strength, and regulatory compliance.

End users will find them informative and engaging, while organisations enjoy peace of mind when it comes to future real-world attacks.

“Sophos Phish Threat is conveniently run through your web browser and manged via the Sophos Central Admin Portal,” says Anderson.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 (0) 11 351 9800, [email protected], www.duxbury.co.za