Big brands, big sale on the latest cellular technology

Want to stay connected with the family, are you looking for a new business opportunity? Do you need convenience and freedom at the touch of a button?

Edgars, offers you the opportunity to achieve your goals with GREAT OFFERS on GREAT cell phone brands at the biggest cell phone sale event of the year!

This is all happening at The Red Hanger sale until 6 July 2022.

Our range of smartphone cellular technology offers you the opportunity to network using 3G, 4G and 5G wireless, global system communications (GSM) and general packet radio services (GPRS). This technology enables you to network your device to your office, to your home, while traveling or even while working from remote locations.

The fast-paced development of cloud computing in South Africa has boosted the use of cellular devices in business and supporting flexible working solutions through better accessibility to internet services.

Do you want to set up a new customer account, perhaps access an existing customer’s record, check prices or place orders online? The possibilities are endless!

Maybe it’s capturing those precious family moments, saving the baby’s first words or recording a bedtime story for the little ones, all this and more can be done with the biggest brands on offer at Edgars Mobile!

Whether you are looking for a business solution, a way to connect with friends, capturing family memories, placing an online shopping order or simply sitting back and enjoying the efficiencies that smartphones offer, we have the right device for you at Edgars Mobile, where you will find the biggest names in the cell phone world at the biggest deals.

There has never been a better time to get your hands on the latest technology at great prices. Come in-store or shop online and get an incredible deal on your next device today!

Offers are available till 6 July 2022.

While stocks last. Ts and Cs apply.

Click here for more information about The Red Hanger sale