Hisense launches U5120G soundbar – Incredible audio for your home

Hisense has launched its U5120G soundbar in South Africa, which brings cutting-edge sound quality to your favourite movies, shows, and sports.

This new Hisense soundbar comes with a wireless 8-inch subwoofer that can go as low as 40Hz, and boasts the latest audio technologies that will take your home theatre setup to the next level.

Innovative technologies

The U5120G uses the latest Dolby Atmos Immersive Audio technology to add luxurious sound to your TV viewing.

This is possible thanks to Dolby’s innovative decoding, which enables you to experience sound that will envelop you from all angles – without needing speakers positioned across the room.

The U5120G also uses up-firing speakers that project sound upwards, while side-firing speakers create a wider audio experience that will cover the entire room when watching your favourite content.

That’s not all: the new Hisense soundbar comes with DTS:X Premium Audio, which provides complete immersion and heightened realism. This will ensure that horror movies will be even scarier, car chases will feel more intense, and watching sports matches will feel like an in-stadium experience.

These audio technologies have allowed the U5120G soundbar to achieve official Hi-Res certification – guaranteeing that you’ll receive an immersive and clear listening experience.

The Hisense U5120G then supports a variety of connectivity options – including HDMI, Bluetooth, Optical, Coaxial, and USB. This lets you connect all of your devices to the U5120G – whether you want to use your smartphone to play your favourite song to a friend, or watch a newly-released movie on your TV.

Various pre-set equalizer modes continue the trend of flexibility, and these allow you to tailor your audio settings to the type of content you are watching.

The pre-sets include Movie, Music, News, Night, Sport, and Game modes, and there is also an AI-powered equalizer that automatically adjusts the sound for best audio performance.

Get the U5120G

The Hisense U5120G soundbar is the perfect audio device to complement your home theatre – and it is easy to fit into the room because it is wall-mountable.

You can but it from the following leading retailers:

Hirsch

SoundsGreat

NewWorld

Takealot

HiFi Corp

