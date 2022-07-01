The HUAWEI P50 Series – A new era of photography that breaks the boundaries of physics

A legend reborn, the new HUAWEI P50 Series returns to the philosophies that sit at the heart of high-end photography, with its True to Life camera ethos, revolutionary HUAWEI XD Optics and revamped camera experience.

“The HUAWEI P Series has always been about our passion for and pursuit of the best quality, aesthetics and photography experiences.”

“It represents a new chapter in Huawei’s history of camera excellence, as well as a paradigm shift in mobile photography, aesthetic design and all-scenario experiences.”

“Incorporating HUAWEI XD Optics into a smartphone for the first time, we are continuing to make the impossible possible while kicking off a new era of smartphone photography,” said by Akhram Mohamed, the VP of Operations for Huawei Consumer BG.

A New Era of Huawei Photography

The HUAWEI P Series has always enabled users to capture the beauty of life through photography.

The HUAWEI P9 Series’ multi-camera setup was followed by the HUAWEI P10 Series’ portrait camera and the HUAWEI P20 Series’ pioneering AI photography.

The HUAWEI P30 Series delivered a revolutionary periscope zoom experience, before the HUAWEI P40 Series began the era of Huawei computational photography.

Now, the new HUAWEI P50 Series is set to revolutionise smartphone photography once again.

The HUAWEI P50 Series’ Dual-Matrix Camera system delivers True to Life imagery with extreme clarity and high dynamic range.

Balancing the capabilities of multiple lenses, 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor, HUAWEI XD Optics, XD Fusion Pro Image Engine and other innovations, the Dual-Matrix Camera system offers incredible photography capabilities in a lightweight form factor.

The all-new physics-defying HUAWEI XD Optics allow consumers to capture amazing images.

For the first time, the optical imaging system is granted computational capabilities, creating the industry’s first inclusive image signal restoration system that can apply computations to rectify optical errors and reproduce fine details.

This surpasses the limits of optical design to restore as much as 25 percent of the image signal.

True to Life Camera Experience

The HUAWEI P50 Series delivers a new photography experience for users, creating outstanding images and videos with ease.

The HUAWEI P50 Pro supports an unprecedented 100 times zoom range, helping users capture any object regardless of distance.

Close-up shots burst with detail, whilst zoomed shots of up to 100 times are incredibly clear.

The ultra-wide-angle lens has an equivalent focal length of 13mm for wide shots and supports macro photography as close as 2.5cm from the lens.

The True-Chroma Image Engine delivers the highest possible colour accuracy, creating images that reflect what is seen by the human eye.

The ambient light sensing system uses a 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor, which is coupled with colour calibration of more than 2,000 colours across the P3 wide colour gamut, to improve its ability to detect ambient light and average colour hue accuracy by 50% and 20 % respectively.

Colours are more varied than ever, accurately reproducing the true colours of real life.

The HUAWEI P50 Series supports 4K video recording across the full focal range.

The all-new AIS Pro image stabilisation solution assists users to easily capture stable handheld videos, even when zoomed-in 4K time-lapse mode which allows users to distil the beauty of time, while AI cinemagraph is great for creative shots that showcase minor movements.

For editing, users can import videos to by tapping “Edit” in Gallery.

The Huawei P50 series exceeds all expectations, with the complete range catering to all needs.

Whether you are a content creator, needing exceptional camera qualities; a professional who requires MeeTime for meetings; or a technology enthusiast who is interested in the capabilities of the latest smartphone innovations – there is a suitable device for you.

Pick from the HUAWEI P50 Pro, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition and now the HUAWEI P50.

The HUAWEI P50 is now available on the Huawei store (online) and in all retailers. Purchase the HUAWEI P50 for just R16 999 and receive a pair of HUAWEI Freebuds 4i valued at R1 499.