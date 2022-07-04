Micro Focus UFT One – AI-driven test automation for enterprise apps

The white paper from Micro Focus describes UFT One as, “QA and testing teams can efficiently scale tests across distributed infrastructures and in parallel on web and mobile;

script once and replay all tests with cross browser support; and leverage a broad ecosystem of integrations from version control to continuous integration to agile management.”

Why is that important? Organisations of different sizes can have a combination of different vendor technologies across their business.

Each technology providing a certain piece of digital transformation, in most cases. The downside with managing different vendors is keeping up to date with firmware updates and ensuring that your organisation’s security posture is firmly in place.

UFT One is part of the industry-leading UFT family of integrated Functional Testing solutions which enables customers to test earlier and faster by –

combining a breadth of technology support with AI-driven capabilities to deliver the speed and resiliency required to achieve automation at scale that is tightly integrated with an organization’s current DevOps toolchain.

One of the key benefits and features of this product set from Micro Focus is end-to-end testing is accelerated with a single tool which can integrate with multiple technologies, environments, and applications.

That has to make sense for organisations running multiple applications wanting a faster time to market.

Axiz is proud to be associated with Micro Focus and for all businesses and partners, choosing Axiz as your Enterprise Distributor across South Africa is a wise choice.

Three main reasons include:

Axiz can help our partners become Micro Focus sales and technically certified with dedicated resources to guide. Axiz can provide Micro Focus technical expertise via our qualified pre-sales team. Axiz can help our smaller and mid-market partners with technology services. Here, Axiz has made the investment in technology skills on behalf of our partners so they can free up precious cash, to drive their business forward.

Axiz is a Micro Focus (including Cyberes) Distributor across South Africa and as such we are channel friendly working through our channel of partners/resellers.

Our role in the supply chain is to provide expertise and guide our partners through an offering of services, from both Axiz and Micro Focus.

Our offering of technology Services is available for all our partners to consume.

Axiz has built up a strong implementation capability taking advantage of our pool of certified experts and our strong vendor relationships.

The Axiz team of certified experts are ready and on standby to help with your technology challenges.