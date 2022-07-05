South Africa’s best ISP now also offers the best-priced fibre

Get fast fibre internet from as little as R295 per month with South Africa’s best-rated Internet Service Provider (ISP).

RSAWEB has just announced the lowest fibre deals currently available in South Africa on the Octotel network.

For July only, you can sign up to RSAWEB’s uncapped, unthrottled 35/25Mbps Octotel package for R295 per month, providing you with a discount of over 50% for the first three months on your fibre line.

RSAWEB is also offering the premium 1GB package for under the R1,000 mark at R985.

This package coupled with RSAWEB’s top-rated latency score will be of interest to gamers.

The greatest value deal must be the 50/50Mbps product at only R545, a saving of over R1,230 in the first three months.

Click here to see the best deals in SA on RSAWEB.

Smart loadshedding solution

With the return of loadshedding, South Africa is now experiencing stage 6 blackouts.

RSAWEB’s innovative mini-UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply), ensures your router stays powered up and keeps you connected to the internet during loadshedding.

RSAWEB has reduced the price of their mini-UPS, valued at R1,200, now retailing online for only R600 if you sign up for a 35 or 50Mbps package, or free if you sign up for a 100Mbps or faster package in July.

Summary of this three-month promotion:

Fibre Line Speed Promotional Price Standard Price Total Saving* FREE Mini-UPS Octotel 35/25Mbps R295 R645 R1,050 NO Octotel 50/50Mbps R545 R755 R1,230 NO Octotel 100/100Mbps R685 R955 R810 YES Octotel 200/200Mbps R785 R1,125 R1,020 YES Octotel 1000/200Mbps R985 R,1375 R1,170 YES

*Customers who sign up for fibre internet before the end of July will save for up to three months on their fibre.

With these packages you can enjoy uninterrupted browsing, buffer-free streaming and gaming through a super-fast and reliable internet connection, from South Africa’s best-rated ISP.

South Africa’s best-rated ISP

RSAWEB’s customer-centric approach ensures they continue to be SA’s best-rated ISP with an incredible 4.7/5-star Google rating as reviewed by thousands of customers.

Add this rating to winning the coveted KFM Best ISP award and being SA’s top-rated ISP on the Netflix Speed Index, it’s no surprise RSAWEB is one of SA’s fastest growing ISPs.

Switch and SAVE

RSAWEB is also offering up to R1,000 credit to customers who switch from their existing ISP to RSAWEB.

These awesome RSAWEB Octotel deals are promotions valid from the 1st to 31st of July 2022, and are subject to change following that. T&Cs apply.

Customers who sign up during July will also automatically be entered into the new customer Xbox giveaway and stand a chance to win an Xbox Series S, valued at R7,000.