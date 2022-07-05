South Africa’s best ISP now also offers the best-priced fibre

Get fast fibre internet from as little as R295 per month with South Africa’s best-rated Internet Service Provider (ISP).
RSAWEB has just announced the lowest fibre deals currently available in South Africa on the Octotel network.
For July only, you can sign up to RSAWEB’s uncapped, unthrottled 35/25Mbps Octotel package for R295 per month, providing you with a discount of over 50% for the first three months on your fibre line.
RSAWEB is also offering the premium 1GB package for under the R1,000 mark at R985.
This package coupled with RSAWEB’s top-rated latency score will be of interest to gamers.
The greatest value deal must be the 50/50Mbps product at only R545, a saving of over R1,230 in the first three months.
Smart loadshedding solution
With the return of loadshedding, South Africa is now experiencing stage 6 blackouts.
RSAWEB’s innovative mini-UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply), ensures your router stays powered up and keeps you connected to the internet during loadshedding.
RSAWEB has reduced the price of their mini-UPS, valued at R1,200, now retailing online for only R600 if you sign up for a 35 or 50Mbps package, or free if you sign up for a 100Mbps or faster package in July.
Summary of this three-month promotion:
|Fibre Line Speed
|Promotional Price
|Standard Price
|Total Saving*
|FREE Mini-UPS
|Octotel 35/25Mbps
|R295
|R645
|R1,050
|NO
|Octotel 50/50Mbps
|R545
|R755
|R1,230
|NO
|Octotel 100/100Mbps
|R685
|R955
|R810
|YES
|Octotel 200/200Mbps
|R785
|R1,125
|R1,020
|YES
|Octotel 1000/200Mbps
|R985
|R,1375
|R1,170
|YES
*Customers who sign up for fibre internet before the end of July will save for up to three months on their fibre.
With these packages you can enjoy uninterrupted browsing, buffer-free streaming and gaming through a super-fast and reliable internet connection, from South Africa’s best-rated ISP.
South Africa’s best-rated ISP
RSAWEB’s customer-centric approach ensures they continue to be SA’s best-rated ISP with an incredible 4.7/5-star Google rating as reviewed by thousands of customers.
Add this rating to winning the coveted KFM Best ISP award and being SA’s top-rated ISP on the Netflix Speed Index, it’s no surprise RSAWEB is one of SA’s fastest growing ISPs.
Switch and SAVE
RSAWEB is also offering up to R1,000 credit to customers who switch from their existing ISP to RSAWEB.
These awesome RSAWEB Octotel deals are promotions valid from the 1st to 31st of July 2022, and are subject to change following that. T&Cs apply.
Customers who sign up during July will also automatically be entered into the new customer Xbox giveaway and stand a chance to win an Xbox Series S, valued at R7,000.
- These deals offer added value worth over R9 000, including:
- Free installation and connection
- Free to use premium Wi-Fi router
- R500 credit for RSAWEB’s early bird promotion if you sign up before your area goes live
- Up to R2,500 savings for referring friends and family to RSAWEB