Take your audio-visual experience to greater heights with the new HUAWEI P50

Cameras don’t just capture images, they immortalise the moments they capture. The HUAWEI P50 embodies Huawei’s own brand of imaging and video technology.

The HUAWEI P50 forms part of the HUAWEI P50 series, which is the first line-up in the industry to support HUAWEI XD Optics, that enable smartphones to go beyond the limits of physics.

Huawei has always been committed to the pursuit of best-in-class camera technology and picture quality.

Here’s why we suggest you should immerse yourself in the audio-visual experience that the HUAWEI P50 offers, by taking your video and image content creation to greater heights.

True-Steady SuperZoom camera matrix to bring faraway objects up close

If you want to photograph faraway objects but can’t get closer to them, you can use the zoom lens on HUAWEI P50 to do just that. The HUAWEI P50 supports up to 80 time zoom range with a periscope zoom lens.

The HUAWEI P50 supports a new generation of AIS Pro image stabilisation technology, that is complemented by the all-new OIS hardware to offer vastly improved stabilisation experiences.

The True-Chroma Image Engine to bring perfect colour

On top of excelling in the areas that the HUAWEI P Series are known for, such as low light and zoom photography, the HUAWEI P50 offers True-Chroma Shot by producing a picture, just as you see it.

With a 50 percent better ability to distinguish ambient light and 20 percent better average colour accuracy, The HUAWEI P50 has the best colour performance.

HUAWEI XD Optics: Revolutionary physics-defying innovation

The HUAWEI P50 is supported by HUAWEI XD Optics, which offers a novel approach to addressing image quality improvement.

This unprecedented solution is poised to start a new industry trend that will ultimately assist consumers take better photos.

For the first time, the image processing capabilities are added to the optical imaging system, correcting the optical differentials and restoring the details in images.

This solution surpasses the limits of optical design, allowing the HUAWEI P50 Series to boost image signal by 20 percent.

Dual-Matrix Camera: a whole new world

The HUAWEI P50 introduces the first Dual-Matrix Camera system. Huawei has opted for a more integrated approach that is unlike any single-lens solution popular in the industry.

The HUAWEI P50 combines the advanced capabilities of multiple lenses, 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor and super high-definition image processing engine, with the True-Chroma Image Engine to create an incredibly versatile mobile imaging solution.

The super Dual-Matrix Camera works together with Huawei’s revolutionary HUAWEI XD Optics technology and the improved XD Fusion Pro to unleash the power of the multi-camera system, delivering a whole new experience in mobile photography.

From colours to image quality, focusing speed and image stabilisation, every aspect of mobile photography has been improved, enabling users to easily capture stunning photos and videos.

The HUAWEI P50 depicts excellence that exceeds your expectations, its cutting-edge technologies and exceptional camera quality, ensure that you deliver outstanding image and videos.

This is complemented by the 6.5-inch screen⁠ that is individually tuned to show you a true-to-life world, in the palm of your hands.

You can also purchase the HUAWEI P50, which is now available on the Huawei store (online) and in all retailers.

It’s prized at R16 999 and you can receive a pair of HUAWEI Freebuds 4i valued at R1 499. T’s & C’s apply.