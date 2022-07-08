All the epic features of the LG QNED 65-inch TV

The LG QNED 806 TV is one of the best TVs you can buy right now – no matter whether you’re a sports fan, movie enthusiast, or gamer.

This is because it has an incredible range of features and technologies that ensure you get a premium experience in every situation.

LG provided us with its 65-inch QNED 806 TV for review and we have highlighted what makes this such an epic TV, below.

Magnificent picture quality

The LG QNED 806 TV is equipped with a cutting-edge 4K Quantum Dot panel that is complemented by LG’s impressive NanoCell technology – designed to make each pixel look better than ever before.

This was immediately event when we turned the screen on – we were blown away by how hyper-realistic the content looked.

The QNED 806’s picture quality is further enhanced by HDR10 Pro, which provides more detail and clarity in every scene.

These technologies alone were fantastic, but the most impressive technology this TV has to offer is LG’s one-of-a-kind QNED Dimming Pro backlighting technology.

This QNED technology uses deep-learning algorithms to map its backlight dimming blocks and ensure that your images are sharp, natural, and have no halo effect.

We were stunned by the amount of detail we could see in each frame – even when objects had extremely bright or dark colours.

On the same note, LG’s QNED displays are famous for offering unrivalled colour quality – yet we were still blown away by our TV’s sensational colour quality.

This extraordinary colour experience meant that we enjoyed every bit of content on the LG QNED display – from our favourite series to the latest sports games.

Bright colours were absolutely breathtaking, while darker colours maintained phenomenal levels of detail so that the picture quality is simply superior in every viewing scenario.

We cannot stress this enough – if you want a viewing experience with vivacious colour quality that stands out when compared to other premium TVs, the LG QNED 806 TV is an obvious choice.

Between this incredible colour quality and its amazing picture sharpness, it was clear to us why LG’s QNED is the best TV technology on the market.

Feature-driven performance

One of the most notable aspects of this TV is its gaming features and how they benefit gamers and non-gamers alike.

The QNED 806 TV has a 120Hz refresh rate that gives you smooth performance when you are gaming, and is also great for watching sports and action movies.

This experience is fine-tuned by the TV’s a7 Gen5 AI processor, which offers incredible processing power. Your gaming and viewing are then taken to the next level thanks to Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), eARC, and AMD FreeSync support.

AMD FreeSync Premium is particularly useful, as it reduces tearing and stuttering while minimising input lag alongside the TV’s ALLM technology to give you a responsive gaming experience.

Additionally, HDMI 2.1 ensures that you can enjoy your games at 4K, 120Hz.

This potent performance is perfect for any gamer, and from our experience it was clear that the rich, life-like image quality will immerse you in your gaming experience.

It is important to note that the LG QNED 806 is also one of the most affordable TVs that will reap the full benefits of the latest generation of gaming consoles – including the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X – so that you do not miss a frame and enjoy your games to the fullest.

Whether you’re playing a fast-paced multiplayer shooter, or want to take in the sights of the latest single-player adventure, the LG QNED 806 offers a mesmerising experience.

AI Processor

The a7 Gen5 AI processor enhances your visual and audio experience with AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro.

AI Picture Pro uses upgraded AI 4K upscaling and AI Tone Mapping to enhance contrasts and the resolution of non-4K content to ensure you capture every detail.

It also employs Foreground and Background Effect Enhancement technology which enhances faces and generates incredibly lifelike images.

When you pair this with AI Sound Pro, the AI engine takes your cinematic experience to new levels.

AI Sound Pro automatically optimises your sound settings based on the content you are watching.

It does this by recognising audio effects, frequencies, and even voices, and then uses deep learning to optimise your sound and make your experience more immersive.

All of this combines to make the QNED 806 TV a truly comprehensive viewing experience.

Ease of use

One of the features we enjoyed most about our LG QNED 65-inch TV was its Magic Remote.

The LG Magic Remote gave us intuitive control over our TV with computer mouse-like functionality, which we found to be way more convenient than traditional button-controlled remotes.

We were able to navigate through menus and easily type onscreen through a cursor and by using the remote as a pointer.

This was extremely accurate, even from a distance, and was significantly faster and easier than scrolling manually.

This also made it easy to navigate through the intuitive webOS smart platform and ThinQ app.

webOS provided us with more features that we really enjoyed – the Multiview and Family Settings.

Multiview allowed us to watch multiple videos at the same time, meaning we could continue watching our favourite show while trying to do something else – like check the rugby score.

Meanwhile, Family Settings allows us to take further control of the device by managing audio volumes and keeping an eye on how much TV the family is watching.

Additionally, a Sports Alert allowed us to keep up with the latest sports games from our favourite teams with reminders, which was a great way to keep up with the action.

webOS is also a great way to access Netflix, YouTube, Showmax, DSTV, and many other platforms.

All of these technologies combined to make the LG QNED 806 an excellent all-around TV.

Get yours now

Although we had the 65-inch LG QNED TV, there is also a 55-inch version available.

Here are the prices:

65-inch LG QNED 806 TV – R23,999.

55-inch LG QNED 806 TV – R18,999.

Click here to get your LG QNED 65-inch TV from Takealot now.

Click here to get your LG QNED 55-inch TV from Takealot now.

The specifications and images of the LG QNED 65-inch TV are shown below.

LG QNED 806 65-inch TV Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 Display Type 4K QNED LED Backlight Dimming Pro Refresh Rate 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) HDR HDR10 Pro Processor a7 Gen5 AI Processor Smart TV Engine webOS 22 Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) Yes Sync AMD FreeSync Connectivity 5GHz Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports 2x HDMI 2.1, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB, 1x LAN, 2x RF In, 1x SPDIF Audio 20W, 2.0 Channel, AI Sound Pro, Clear Voice Pro

This review unit was provided by LG.