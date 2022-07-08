iStore maintains best in market iPhone trade in values even as US values decline

You have got your eye on the latest iPhone, but want to get the most back for your old one to help finance the replacement. But where do you start? Whether you have got your eye on the budget friendly iPhone SE or the latest iPhone 13, why not go to the source and trade in your current iPhone at iStore.

iStore gives you the best trade-in values for your iPhone worldwide, making your upgrade to a new iPhone more affordable than ever.

Global retailers have reduced their maximum iPhone trade in values, and iStore still maintains the best trade in values in the market. iStore was the first to offer an iPhone trade in in the country, and now also offers the best in market trade in values, bringing great value to you.

iStore gives top dollar for your phone

We did some research globally to compare the values paid on secondhand iPhones in different countries and iStore tracks tops – giving you over R2 000 more than other retailers. (Click on the graphic to expand it)

It’s easy to trade in and upgrade

I am sure you are wondering about the process of trading in and how much hassle it might involve. iStore has two options for you, which are both simple to get done. You can either pop into your local iStore with your phone or trade in online from the comfort of your home.

You can use your trade in to reduce your monthly cellular contract payments

If you, like many, like to have some options on how to spend your trade in value – it’s great to know that iStore offer multiple ways in which to spend the money you get back for your old phone.

You can trade in immediately to discount the purchase towards a new iPhone or other products, and use it towards reduced monthly cellular contract payments on your Vodacom, MTN or Telkom contract – no matter whether you initially took out that contract from iStore.

You can also get an iStore voucher to use at a later stage. You could get up to R15,000 back when trading in your old iPhone and use your trade in value to pay less each month on your contract. Find out how much you can get back for your old iPhone here.

You can trade in up to 5 Apple products at once

If you have multiple Apple products that you would like to upgrade, the good news is that you can trade in up to 5 Apple devices at once towards the purchase of any new product. The multi-product trade in is done in store and offers all the same ways in which to spend your earnings from your old products.

Android Trade in

Trade in your Android Phone and get up to R10 000 cash back straight into your account when you upgrade your contract and switch to iPhone. Switching to iPhone means switching to better security and privacy features, more support and better trade-in values.

Get a new iPhone every year

You might just be wanting to get some money back for your older product, but you should also consider this as a great way to ensure you can afford to upgrade to a new iPhone every year. Who would say no to that?

For more information, visit: www.istore.co.za