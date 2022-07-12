Awesome PCBuilder from Computer Mania – Custom build your gaming PC

Computer Mania has launched its new PCBuilder tool – an intuitive tool that enables users to create and order their own custom PC builds.

PCBuilder was launched as part of a vision to empower resellers and customers with the information they need to make informed choices.

“The addition of PCBuilder to our platform provides an opportunity to serve the gaming community and ensure that custom-built PCs are accessible to a wider audience,” said Computer Mania CEO Jandre De Milander.

This type of customization and ease of access has never been available to customers in the past.

Gamers of all levels of experience can now create a custom PC gaming rig according to their requirements – and in just three easy steps:

Select Your Games Set Your Budget Start Gaming

PCBuilder has been extensively tested in South Africa and internationally through the Game Tester platform and is highly rated for design and ease of use.

It allows the user to select their games, set their budget, and then receive recommendations for potential components for their gaming PC.

To determine its recommendations, PCBuilder uses independent 3DMark benchmarking scores, providing an unbiased rating for users to rely on.

How PCBuilder works

The Computer Mania PCBuilder tool allows you to choose between six popular gaming titles, including Apex Legends, Call of Duty Warzone, Forza Horizon 5, Fortnite, Minecraft, and Elden Ring.

You can also choose from a range of prices to suit your budget.

PCBuilder then uses this information to determine a recommended build based on your game selection and budget and will show CPU, motherboard, RAM, GPU, storage, and chassis recommendations.

Particularly useful is the predicted performance feature, which will show you the expected framerate of your games at different resolutions.

Customising suggested PCs

Once you have a list of suggested products, you have the freedom to customise the setup and switch out any of its components.

During this process, you can see real-time updates of how the changes affect the price and performance estimates – which include an additional Time Spy benchmark to add more context for expected performance.

Additionally, PCBuilder advises which components are not compatible with the current build or available components while customising the product.

For example, if the selected motherboard is incompatible with a CPU due to its processor socket, the tool will indicate this.

PCBuilder’s customisation tab also provides users with an overview of the power consumption of the rig and suggests alternate power supply units based on the energy requirements of their rig.

When previewing a build, users may add additional components and accessories such as software or case fans.

PCBuilder also allows items such as monitors, keyboards, and other peripherals to be added to the shopping cart.

Once you are satisfied with your PC build, you can create a quote or check out.

PCBuilder

PCBuilder is an excellent tool for first-time gaming PC customers who may not be familiar with compatibility requirements.

Creating a custom gaming rig will no longer be limited to experts or require in-depth knowledge and research.

PCBuilder gives users the power to make informed decisions through a seamless journey with Computer Mania.

Custom units are assembled according to specifications and ready within 72 hours, while preassembled systems and in-stock purchases ship within 24 hours.

“Computer Mania is committed to providing excellent service and efficient turnaround times to all our customers,” said De Milander.

“With more than 30 years of experience and 32 retail stores in South Africa, Computer Mania provides peace of mind to all customers and provides them with support online or in-store when required.”

Click here to visit Computer Mania’s PCBuilder tool now.