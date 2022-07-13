Become an exclusive partner of Aria Technologies Africa

Aria Technologies Africa (ATA) is a cutting-edge ICT solutions and services provider.

It is looking for exclusive external sales agents, resellers, and service providers to distribute its ICT solutions across the Sub-Saharan African market.

Its goal is to distribute these solutions across the region to “Connect Sub Sahara Africa”.

Aria Technologies Africa distributes best-in-class solutions and services – and these are backed by highly skilled professional resources.

By responding to this call for partners, you will enjoy several advantages as exclusive partners of Aria Technologies Africa, which we unpack below.

Aria Technologies Africa services

Aria Technologies Africa is the exclusive Ericsson-LG Enterprise distribution partner (for premise and hosted/cloud-based unified communications PABX solutions) for the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

This means that by partnering with Aria Technologies Africa, resellers will become part of the network of several Tier 1 and Tier 2 resellers.

To complement its Ericsson-LG voice solutions, Aria Technologies Africa also offers a wide range of other value-added benefits to its partners, including:

Software Applications – Contact centre solutions, Voice recording, Telephone management system, Call analytics and more.

– Contact centre solutions, Voice recording, Telephone management system, Call analytics and more. Networking equipment – Data switches

– Data switches Premise-based Wi-Fi and long-distance connectivity solutions

Backup power solutions & lightning protection solutions

Servers, computers, and associated accessories

Headsets and accessories

Network cabinet and rack solutions

Cabling solutions

Reseller and service provider partners will therefore gain access to a number of global technology vendors and OEMs in the ICT environment.

Additionally, Aria Technologies Africa has its ariaESA Program – an external sales agent program for sales individuals that sells products and services on behalf of Telkom.

It is therefore constantly looking for self-driven salespeople with a passion for telecommunications to join its ariaESA team and program.

Partner benefits

Building on its powerful benefits, Aria Technologies Africa offers powerful value-added services and benefits to its partners.

One of these services is a skilled team of professionals to assist you with:

Hands-on demonstrations.

Design, planning, and engineering.

Classroom-style sales and solutions training with accreditation.

The facilities for warehousing, assembly, installation, and integration of the solutions.

Partners will also have the opportunity to participate in local and international partner conferences, special events, and sales incentives.

Partner with Aria Technologies Africa

All potential new external sales agents, reseller or service provider partners interested in joining Aria Technologies Africa’s journey as they embark to ‘Connect Sub Sahara Africa’ are invited to respond to this expression of interest.

Click here to find out more about Aria Technologies Africa.

Alternatively, please e-mail: [email protected]