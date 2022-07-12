Half-a-million car buyers in one place

TopAuto has shown incredible growth since its launch and now attracts 500,000 car enthusiasts to its website every month.

TopAuto was launched in 2020 to bring South Africans a fresh view on automotive news, car reviews, and developments in the market.

The platform also provides readers with insightful automotive-related features, including portals where you can see the latest car prices, calculate driving costs, and get an insurance quote.

Place to be

South African petrolheads love what TopAuto offers, and the website has shown incredible growth over the last two years as a result.

It has become the go-to place for people looking to buy a new car or who want to see how different models and brands compare.

In June 2022, TopAuto attracted a readership of over 500,000 South Africans, which included 10,000 CEOs and directors, 55,900 business owners, and 245,000 managers.

TopAuto is therefore the perfect place for automotive brands and car retailers to showcase their offerings.

