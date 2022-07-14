Get insights into the latest social media trends – Download the Meltwater report

Successful social media marketing requires listening to what people say about your brand and your competitors – yet this vital aspect is often overlooked.

Meltwater knows this and has compiled its “The State of Social Listening in 2022” report to provide insights into the latest social listening trends.

Meltwater surveyed over 650 top marketers to find out how they are benefiting from social listening in 2022 for the report, and looked at various social listening strategies.

These included which social media platforms brands most commonly track to improve their marketing strategies.

It also answered insightful questions, including:

Which social media platforms provide the best data in your social listening efforts?

Which elements of discussion around your brand do you track? (Brand name mentions, product mentions, industry keywords, etc.)

Which social media platforms do you think provide the most benefit for your business?

Which strategies are effective for implementing and improving social listening in 2022?

Social listening explained

Billions of conversations take place daily on social media, making it a powerful tool for discovering people’s interests.

These discussions help people make all kinds of purchasing decisions – and as a result, many companies use social listening algorithms to identify keywords or phrases on social media channels.

“Social listening helps us better understand whether key messages are resonating or becoming lost in the noise,” said Stephen Ward, Deputy Chair and Communications Director at Pride in London.

“The best way to increase engagement with our audience is to focus our communications around topics that our audience deem important,” said Ward.

The Meltwater report provides insights into the state of social media listening in 2022, and these insights can help your brand formulate a more informed, targeted marketing approach that aligns with your customers’ needs.

It also provides suggestions on how brands can build a better social listening strategy.

