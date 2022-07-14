Hisense U5120G soundbar with subwoofer – Immersive audio for every situation

We got a chance to review Hisense’s U5120G 5.1.2CH soundbar and wireless subwoofer recently and we were very impressed.

The Hi-Res certified U5120G soundbar and its wireless subwoofer combine to provide an outstanding listening experience that took our TV viewing to the next level.

The setup has a combined 510W of output power, which is impressive for a compact sound system, and provides an impressive 11 speakers along its streamlined length.

These speakers use an up-firing and side-firing design to offer an immersive audio experience, while the subwoofer can drop as low as 40Hz for those doorframe-rattling bass moments.

This bass is mesmerising when you watch a movie, play a video game, or even just turn your TV on and listen to its introductory music.

As part of our review process, we had a few of the audiophiles in our office play their preferred music through the soundbar. While there were some heated debates about music genre and taste, everyone could agree the sound quality was superb.

This is thanks to the system’s cutting-edge decoding technology that projects audio into the room at varying angles and transmits sound smoothly throughout.

The soundbar also includes dtsX technology, which provided multi-dimensional audio far superior to traditional stereo, and Dolby Atmos refined our listening experience even more.

Alongside all these features, the soundbar is a pleasure to set up and adjust to your preferences.

You can use EzPlay and the U5120G’s remote to adjust the bass, treble, and dimmer levels with a simple button press – you don’t even need to open up a menu and disrupt what you’re watching.

The U5120G also boasts several audio modes to choose from, such as Sports, Music, Movies, Games, News, and even a Night mode if you’re the last one up and don’t want to disturb the household.

Connectivity

Cable management is a dream with the U5120G, as the only two cables you need are the power cords for the soundbar and subwoofer – the rest is all connected by Bluetooth.

However, if you’d prefer a direct connection, the soundbar is fully equipped with a USB Type-A port, a USB Type-C port, optical and coaxial ports, and three HDMI ports – one of which supports ARC.

When testing, we found both wireless and cable connections to be responsive and easy to set up, so the one you choose will be down to personal preference.

Verdict

The Hisense U5120G soundbar and its wireless subwoofer combine to make an excellent sound system with superb audio features and brilliant audio, regardless of what you’re watching or listening to.

Click here to learn more about the Hisense U5120G soundbar and subwoofer.