Acer Travelmate 3-year warranty – Confidence in professional quality

Acer laptops are built with key features that enable them to withstand the wear and tear of daily use.

The popular brand then tests its professional laptops thoroughly and puts its money where its mouth is through the Acer 3-year onsite warranty that it offers with its Travelmate devices.

Here’s how it works.

Acer 3-year onsite warranty

Acer has always been committed to ensuring its devices are reliable – and this was evident in the 1-year onsite warranty it offers with Acer laptops.

To strengthen its commitment to South African users and show its unwavering confidence in the reliability of its products, Acer has extended the coverage on its Travelmate range of laptops to a 3-year warranty.

This 3-year warranty gives you even more protection in the rare case there is a flaw in your Acer Travelmate laptop.

As it is an onsite warranty, Acer will also collect the device from your premises so that you are not inconvenienced.

This extended warranty service shows Acer’s commitment to reliability in its professional Travelmate devices.

Built for business

Acer’s Travelmate laptops offer revolutionary performance and unmatched energy efficiency, making them the best business laptops on the market.

They are easily portable thanks to their thin and light architecture, while their long battery life ensures you can use them on the go.

Acer’s business focus is also made clear through the Travelmate’s security features, which include a fingerprint reader and a camera shutter to protect your privacy and data.

The Travelmate range comprises several units with different use cases in mind – providing the perfect device frontline workers, administrators, managers, or executives.

Click here to learn more about the Acer Travelmate.

Acer Reliability Promise

In addition to its 3-year warranty, Acer offers South African customers its Reliability Promise. This allows you to claim a full refund if your Travelmate device develops a fault.

If you purchase a Travelmate device and register it within 30 days of purchase, you can get your money back if it needs to be repaired within its first year of warranty.

Here’s how the Reliability Promise works:

Buy a qualifying product – Click here to view all products that qualify for the Acer Reliability Promise. Register your purchase – Visit this link and enter the requested information within 30 days of your purchase. Proceed with your claim – If your product develops a technical fault under warranty within one year of purchase, call 084 151 3401 to report the fault and follow these online instructions.

Claims must then occur within 30 days of receiving your repair receipt from Acer or an Acer Authorised Service Provider.