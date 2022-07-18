Stem Connect experiences huge growth – and your business can benefit

Stem Connect, a specialist business ISP, is celebrating its 20th year of business in 2022.

Key to its continued success is that it has always remained focused on innovation.

It should therefore be no surprise that Stem Connect has grown tremendously over the last two years and solidified its position as a key player in the connectivity market.

This includes the company establishing a strong presence in important global markets – such as the United Kingdom, where it is now delivering the same services that it does in South Africa.

Its international expansion has been a big success, and Stem Connect expects to grow its UK business substantially moving forward.

It has also established an office in France, from which it provides valuable connectivity services across France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Big success in South Africa

Stem Connect continues to thrive in South Africa, too, and has experienced particularly strong growth in the financial sector.

The business ISP now offers connectivity services to four South African banks, as well as to a variety of other financial institutions and microlender groups.

This includes the implementation of a fully redundant SD-WAN solution for a local bank that has over 380 branches.

Thanks to its growth in the financial sector, Stem Connect has employed a senior service delivery manager who has extensive knowledge of the banking industry, and its licensing and regulations.

This ensures it provides the best services to its client while satisfying all regulatory requirements.

Business packages

Along with its growth in the banking sector, Stem Connect remains focused on providing the best products and solutions to its South African business clients across all industries.

It offers ultra-reliable connectivity solutions to businesses of all sizes – including fibre, voice, and a range of cloud-based tools that improve employee performance and efficiency.

Additionally, as an industry leader in the business connectivity space, Stem Connect continues to be an early adopter of the latest trends and is evolving its product offering with new bundles.

This is in alignment with a key market trend: businesses now want to get all their business connectivity solutions from a single provider.

Stem Connect’s bundled product offerings will include core products – such as fibre connectivity and uncapped voice solutions – as well as various other services from Stem Connect and its partners.

Stem Connect believes these comprehensive offerings will be key to attracting new customers and retaining existing clients.

