4 great benefits of an automatic swimming pool cover

We detail the four reasons why you should get a pool cover, below.

1 – Convenience

Automatic pool covers are easy to use. They can be retracted or extended at the press of a button or turn of a key, so you don’t have to drag the cover across yourself.

These covers run along the sides of the pool on tracks, which are either situated on top of the pool deck or recessed below the swimming pool edge.

The cover is then connected to a motorised roller at one end that automatically rolls up the cover, or extends it across your pool surface.

When rolled up, the cover is then either hidden away in a wet pit below the water surface or above ground in a stylish bench that complements your swimming pool environment perfectly.

2 – A sparkling blue pool

Having a cover on your swimming pool significantly reduces the need for water maintenance and keeps your pool clean.

You don’t have to worry about constantly pulling out leaves and debris, and your pool is protected from algae growth that is often caused by sun rays.

A cover also makes it easier to keep the pH balanced, as excess debris can alter the water’s pH level.

3 – Safety

A key consideration when buying a pool cover, especially for families and people with pets, is safety around the swimming pool.

Designer Pool Covers offers a variety of covers with safety benefits that give you complete peace of mind.

Its safest cover is the PoolLock hydraulic vinyl cover, which can handle up to 250kg per square metre – enough for adults to walk on.

This eliminates the need for unappealing fences and significantly boosts the aesthetics of your swimming pool area.

4 – Savings

Pool covers provide a range of savings benefits in the long-term.

They reduce evaporation, and this saves on your water bill. They also save on your electric bill by reducing the amount of filtration required to keep your pool clean.

Additionally, pool covers keep your pool warm, and Designer Pool Covers offers a variety of thermal blankets which can increase your swimming pool’s temperature by up to 10 degrees Celsius.

This makes your pool more enjoyable and saves on your heating bill – a key consideration given South Africa’s expensive electricity prices.

