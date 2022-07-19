The easiest way to move to Australia – The beauty and opportunity found in regional cities

Regional Australia, with its strong family culture and relaxed atmosphere, offers spectacular scenery, low population density, and fantastic economic opportunity.

Regional Australia provides a higher standard of living for the average wage earner than the big cities, making the cost of living more affordable.

While some people may be concerned that moving to a regional area will limit their educational and career opportunities, these cities can open doors to new opportunities.

What does “regional” Australia mean?

Regional Australia is not as isolated and remote as many people believe.

Any city or region outside the major metropolitan areas falls into this category.

Classification Classification Major cities Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney Cities and major regional areas Adelaide, Canberra, Geelong and Hobart, Gold Coast, Newcastle/Lake Macquarie, Perth, Sunshine Coast, Wollongong/Illawarra Regional centres and other regional areas All other locations

Regional development is considered essential for Australia’s sustainability and future.

To encourage migrants to live and work in these areas, the Australian government has implemented reforms and incentives for nominated, qualified applicants to study and work there.

The top, and most desired, regional areas are Adelaide, Perth, and the Sunshine Coast.

The best regional qualifying areas in Australia

Adelaide

The global index has ranked Adelaide as the third most liveable city in the world, surpassing Melbourne for the top spot in the country.

This ranking takes into account five factors: stability, healthcare, education, culture and environment, and infrastructure.

It’s these factors that make it desirable for international students as well as highly skilled migrants.

Anybody who has had to deal with nightmare traffic or a bad commute will appreciate how well Adelaide is laid out.

Due to this, individuals can spend less time commuting and enjoy more time spent on their own pursuits or soaking up the city’s culture.

And, with a lower cost of living than other Australian capital cities, you’ll have more money to enjoy it.

Perth

Previously classified as a metro area, Perth is now considered a regional area and is ranked as the sixth most liveable city in the world.

Sunny climate, beaches, and culture draw a wide range of migrants to choose it as their new home.

Perth also boasts a strong economy in addition to its lifestyle advantages, along with one of the lowest cost of living for an urban centre in Australia Skilled migrants will also be attracted by the competitive wages and salaries, which are some of the highest average full-time earnings in Australia.

Perth, known as Australia’s “Education City,” has also gained global recognition for its prestigious universities, low unemployment rate and thriving economy.

The Sunshine Coast

This region is ideal for both individuals and families and spans a large area in southeast Queensland.

Taking a top spot (fourth) on Australia’s Regional Liveability Index; it’s a top destination for work, raising a family, and studying, which enjoys some of Australia’s most iconic beaches and scenery.

Many professionals choose the Sunshine Coast for its laid-back lifestyle, but still enjoy great career and work opportunities.

Studying in regional Australia

Regional areas typically have lower education and living costs than major cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Australian regional area study benefits

Affordability

Stronger sense of community

A balanced lifestyle

Scholarships

Cultural diversity

Improved migration options

Courses that lead to employment

An international student who graduates from a regional area university may be eligible for a one-year post-study work visa.

Regional Australia study visas

To study in Australia, you must first obtain a Student visa (subclass 500).

You can travel in and out of the country and work as much as you would like.

As with most student visas, you could attain permanent residency in Australia if you find employment after your studies.

You are eligible for a variety of Australian visas if you have studied and/or lived in a regional area.

Choosing to study in a regional area will also give you an additional five points on the Department of Immigration and Citizenship’s immigration points test.

Studying in a regional area will allow you to extend your visa for an additional year or two.

Although major cities have more jobs, competition for jobs in regional Australia is lower, increasing the likelihood of finding work in a regional area.

Working in regional Australia

Skilled migrants can take advantage of numerous career opportunities in regional cities.

Young, English-speaking migrants are drawn to areas where they are most needed due to flexible visa criteria and priority processing time.

Skill shortages and economic growth are two major motivators behind Australia’s efforts to attract skilled migrants.

Work visas for regional Australia

There are a number of qualifying visas available for people who wish to move permanently to Australia.

The Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190) is a permanent visa that allows you to live and work in the nominating state, for an indefinite period.

To apply for this visa, you must be under 45 years old at the time of nomination, have a valid skills assessment, and work in an occupation on the state government’s Skilled Occupation List.

The same requirements apply to the Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491).

The only difference is that you can live and work in the regional area for up to five years before applying for permanent residency.

If you live and work in a regional area on a subclass 491 visa for three years and meet the minimum taxable income level (see the Department of Home Affairs website), you may be eligible to apply for permanent residency via the subclass 191 Permanent Residence (Skilled Regional) visa.

