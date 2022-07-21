Metacom appoints new directors to support continued growth

Metacom is excited to announce that Craig Tate and Marius Visser have joined its board as shareholding directors.

Tate and Visser are the company’s CEO and CMO respectively, and their inclusion on the board is proof of their commitment to taking Metacom to new heights.

“It has been incredible to work with Marius and Craig to grow Metacom, so this decision made perfect sense,” said Metacom founder and Chairman Réan van Niekerk.

“By sharing the director responsibilities among the three of us, Metacom’s business continuity is guaranteed, which gives our clients peace of mind.”

Metacom is a proudly South African company that operates in 26 countries – including 20 across Africa.

“We are excited about what the future holds – we’re looking to expand our product and service offerings, and are looking into acquisitions and new markets,” said van Niekerk.

“However, our main focus is ensuring our existing clients get the unrivalled quality of products and services that they’ve come to expect.”

“Furthermore, the continued growth of Metacom requires a high level of skills and expertise. With the new board of directors, we are optimally positioned to continue our exponential growth!”

Craig Tate

Tate has been with Metacom for two years and his positive impact as a leader and CEO is attributed to his extensive experience as an executive in South Africa and the UK, over the last 20 years.

He is excited to continue working with van Niekerk and Visser to take Metacom to even greater heights.

“We each have specific skillsets and come from different backgrounds, and this enables each of us to bring considerable value to the board,” said Tate.

“I am excited to be working with such talented colleagues who share the same vision – to become a dominant ICT player in South Africa while offering an incredible product suite and service offering to the African market.”

“Ultimately, our goal is to enable the success of our customers in every way possible, and having two more directors helps us achieve this.”

Marius Visser

Visser has been with Metacom for 12 years and has known van Niekerk for almost 20 years.

He said it has been incredible to watch the company develop over this period, and he is excited to continue contributing to Metacom’s growth.

“Metacom has grown from strength to strength and is now a very strong player in South Africa’s ICT sector,” said Visser.

“We are crucial to the success of many of South Africa’s biggest entities, and it therefore makes sense that we are structuring our business accordingly.”

“We’ve got a great spread of capabilities, passion, and experience, which will help us take the company to new heights, while the announcement reiterates to our existing customers that we have strong business continuity measures in place.”

About Metacom

Metacom is an innovative ICT company that is focused on making its customers radically successful through innovative technology.

Every action and decision, including the expansion of its board, is guided by the following principles:

Freedom with responsibility

Innovation with focus

Entrepreneurialism with rigour

Teamwork and respect

