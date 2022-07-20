SnapScan – The ultimate online payment solution for your business

Providing your e-commerce customers with a variety of payment options is essential to attracting new clients and increasing your turnover, as additional payment methods make it easier for your users to buy your products.

SnapScan ticks all the boxes in this regard, letting you diversify how your customers can pay and thereby significantly reducing the chances of them abandoning their carts.

Research shows that nearly 50% of clients will cancel an order if their preferred payment option is not available, and these customers are not likely to return to your site once this occurs.

Another study found that retailers that offered more than three payment options had revenue seven times higher than those that offered fewer options.

The data is clear: it is essential to offer your customers more than one payment option. We take a look at how SnapScan can help below.

SnapScan’s online payment solutions

Since 2013, SnapScan has been one of South Africa’s favourite mobile payment providers. Since then, the local fintech has increased its offering to enable businesses to accept in-store and online payments.

With their latest variety of online payment solutions, businesses can accept both QR and card payments with or without a website.

SnapScan’s payment solutions include:

WooCommerce Payment Gateway Plugin – Lets customers checkout on your website with the SnapScan app or a bank card.

– Lets customers checkout on your website with the SnapScan app or a bank card. SnapLink – A payment link businesses can send to customers via social media – no website required.

– A payment link businesses can send to customers via social media – no website required. API – Allows businesses to create custom payment experiences for any online platform.

– Allows businesses to create custom payment experiences for any online platform. Online donations – NPOs can use SnapScan for easy, secure payments by placing a SnapLink on their social media, texts, or emails.

These methods allow you to diversify the payment options you offer – whether you need to accept payments on your website, social media, or via email.

The WooCommerce solution is a particularly attractive option. The free plugin adds a robust payment gateway to your WordPress website and lets you offer customers a high-performance online payment experience – regardless of whether they are on mobile or desktop.

SnapScan’s WooCommerce Plugin allows your customers to pay with the SnapScan mobile app or their credit card and encrypts their sensitive payment data to protect them.

Success of SnapScan

SnapScan is extremely popular with the South African businesses that use its services – such as Butler’s Pizza.

Butler’s Pizza integrated Pay Links into its online chatbot, which allows its customers to place their orders online and then receive a SnapLink via text message.

Customers tap on this payment link to pay for their order.

Robert Wilkinson, the company’s co-founder, said: “We chose to integrate with SnapScan because we needed a way to accept card payments without having to use a card machine.”

“SnapScan has great integration features, and although it’s part of the Standard Bank group, it works with all credit cards.”

This is a testament to the benefits offered by SnapScan – and other businesses agree.

SUPERWOOF Dog Hotel and Daycare uses SnapScan’s SnapLink feature to collect remote payments by placing it on their clients’ email invoices.

Bianca Couch, SUPERWOOF’s General Manager, said: “Using SnapScan has simplified our payments process and taken the hassle out of using card machines.”

“Our clients find it easy to use, resulting in a high payment turnover,” she said.

Both Butler’s Pizza and SUPERWOOF offer their customers the option to pay with their SnapScan app or their bank card. You can, too, when you sign up for a SnapScan merchant account

Ready to grow your business with easy, secure online payments? Click here to accept online payments with SnapScan.