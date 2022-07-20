Hisense U6H 4K Quantum ULED Smart TV – Easy to use with stunning visuals

Hisense’s U6H ULED 4K TV offers a range of impressive features and incredible picture quality.

This was our finding after reviewing the TV for a week.

As the official TV of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, this model boasts a state-of-the-art 4K display that is perfect for streaming, movies, and gaming – and we were extremely impressed with what it offered.

Along with the screen’s impressive size and picture quality, it was also simple to set it up.

It uses twin-leg stands that clip onto the base of the screen smoothly – and come with a hook for easy cable management.

All we had to do next was turn it on, and we were ready to enjoy what the Hisense TV had to offer.

Great visuals

The first thing you notice about this TV is the picture quality on the 65-inch screen.

This is thanks to Hisense’s innovative Hi-View Engine that constantly adjusts the contrast to ensure you always see the best possible image.

This constant adjusting is aided by the screen’s Quantum Dot technology, which boasts over a billion colours – a level of visual vibrancy far exceeding regular LED TVs.

Full Array Local Dimming then controls each zone of the TV’s backlight to provide a more evenly optimized picture with deeper blacks and brighter whites, and this translated to a much more dynamic viewing experience than we have experienced with comparable TVs.

The TV also boasts Dolby Vision and Atmos technologies, and we found that the combination of all the U6H’s visual technologies delivered a level of realism that will have you on the edge of your seat.

No matter whether you’re a gamer, an avid movie fan, or love binge-watching the latest series – the Hisense U6H ULED 4K TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience.

Impressive features

One of the other notable features of the screen is its phone connectivity feature. By downloading the VIDAA app onto your phone and connecting it to the TV, you can turn your phone into an easy-to-use remote.

Your phone can then navigate the TV’s various menus, manage its settings, adjust the volume and channel, and even use text-to-speech for easy searches.

Whether you are using your phone or the TV’s well-designed remote, you can then access a vast range of streaming sites, including Netflix, Showmax, Prime Video, and DStv.

The U6H also comes equipped with an impressive range of connections and ports, including three 4K 60Hz HDMI ports (one ARC and one CEC), 2 USB ports, an RCA composite video input, an L/R audio input, a digital audio output, and Bluetooth connectivity.

It has an Ethernet port for a direct internet connection, too, and its Wi-Fi support is equally simple to set up.

This makes the U6H perfect for streaming in 4K, and for gaming online with low latency.

Our verdict

Between its superb visuals, easy setup, reasonable price, and overall quality, the Hisense’s 65-inch U6H ULED 4K TV is a great option if you’re looking for a new 4K TV.

Click here to learn more about Hisense’s U6 range of TVs.