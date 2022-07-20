Win big with the SunBet Poker Tour

The SunBet Poker Tour makes its next stop at the Sibaya Casino in Durban, where the tour will be hosting its next multi-million rand event from 22-31 July.

The tour brings the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas to South Africa’s doorstep, and is run by Sun International in partnership with the MonsterJam Poker Tour.

The Sibaya Casino is a world-class Sun International resort situated in warm and sunny KwaZulu-Natal, which makes it the perfect place to beat the winter blues while playing against South Africa’s best poker players.

Players will battle it out over 10 days of exciting Texas Hold’em competition to see who walks away with victory.

There are also lots of SunBet Poker Tour points up for grabs.

These points are valuable because the top ten players at the end of the SunBet Poker Tour will be flown to Las Vegas to compete in the prestigious World Series of Poker.

Title sponsors, SunBet, are Sun International’s online sports betting and gaming platform.

Structure

From Friday 22 July until Wednesday 27 July, players will be able to participate in a series of single-day tournaments:

22 July – Mega Million – R25,000 Buy-in

– R25,000 Buy-in 23 July – Double Stack – R6,000 Buy-in

– R6,000 Buy-in 24 July – Big Shot – R20,000 Buy-in

– R20,000 Buy-in 25 July – 6 Max – R4,000 Buy-in

– R4,000 Buy-in 26 July – High Roller – R40,000 Buy-in

– R40,000 Buy-in 27 July – Little Slam – R5,000 Buy-in

The Main Event will then take place from 28 – 30 July, with each of these days hosting Main Event 1A, 1B, and 1C respectively.

The top performers from each of these days will progress to Main Event Day 2, which will begin at 18:00 on Saturday 30 July.

This will be where the tournament’s winner is crowned, and the top players from Main Event Day 2 will all earn big points on the SunBet Poker Tour standings.

Those who do not progress to Main Event Day 2 can take part in two more fun tournaments – a Turbo tournament which begins at 19:00 on 30 July, and a Semi-Freeze game that takes place at 12:00 on 31 July.

Sign up today

To enter the Sibaya Casino leg of the SunBet Poker Tour, you need to be a Sun MVG member.

It is free to become a member, so click here and follow the simple sign-up process to join.

Then, click here to visit the official SunBet Poker Tour registration page and register for the tournament.