MTN partners with MIA Telecoms to offer tech entrepreneurs new revenue streams

MTN Business has appointed MIA Telecoms as its Aggregator for the management of new resellers and partners.

This strategic partnership will increase the MTN Business footprint and improve the overall partnership experience for its new partners.

It is now easy for emerging resellers to create new revenue opportunities through the addition of MTN’s industry-leading mobile and connectivity solutions to their existing suite of offerings.

This is a massive opportunity for smaller resellers as they can now offer products and services from South Africa’s biggest network operator.

Songezo Masiso, MTN General Manager: SME and Indirect Channels, said this partnership serves as a recruitment call to resellers across the country to join South Africa’s best network.

“The partnership encourages entrepreneurship by enabling emerging resellers to go to market with a wide range of MTN’s enterprise-grade mobile and ICT solutions – which are all underpinned by South Africa’s best network,” said Masiso.

“It has never been so easy to become a reseller of MTN Business’s solutions.”

He added that MIA Telecoms was a logical choice to be the aggregator for this project because of its vast network of resellers and dealers, as well as its industry experience.

“MTN Business chose MIA with its 23 years of experience as a telecommunications and automation wholesaler to provide efficient service and dedicated support to our new reseller network,” said Masiso.

MIA Telecoms

MIA Telecoms is an experienced business telecommunications and automation wholesaler that boasts a nationwide specialised partner network of authorised dealers with extensive experience in digital communications.

It provides a vast range of connectivity and technology products, and specialises in unified communications to support mobility and remote collaboration.

Bryan Driessel, MIA Telecoms CEO, said that MIA Telecoms is honoured to be appointed as MTN Business’s premier aggregator partner.

“We will now provide MTN partners with fast, efficient service delivery – and very soon, an enhanced partner portal and billing platform, too,” said Driessel.

“We can now aggressively on-sell relevant MTN SME and enterprise solutions to our vast B2B dealer network and also deliver MTN Enterprise Business Unit (EBU) products at highly competitive prices,” he added.

“Our combined expertise in the MSP distribution space has taken us to a number one market position, and this gives us the necessary environment to grow and enhance the MTN B2B product portfolio to the MSP market in a meaningful and efficient manner,” Driessel said.

To learn more about how you can be part of South Africa’s best network, contact MIA Telecoms today.

Join the conference

MTN Business and MIA will be hosting a conference to officially announce the partnership to potential and existing Partners.

Interested parties are invited to join us as we unpack the aggregator model and other exciting strategic initiatives as follows:

Date: 22 July 2022

Time: 08:00 – 16:00

Venue: The Country Club Woodmead

RSVP: [email protected]

Streaming option is also available.