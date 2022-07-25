Get the best life insurance with Absa Life, South Africa’s number one life insurer

Absa Life has earned the top spot in the Consulta South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SA-csi).

The life, disability, and critical illness insurer attained an overall customer satisfaction index of 84.9 – which positions it well ahead of the industry average of 81.1.

Absa Life led the market in all areas of the recently published SA-csi study, including perceived quality, perceived value, loyalty and treating customers fairly.

This makes it the undisputed leader in customer satisfaction in South Africa.

“This magnificent achievement validates one of our foremost goals of prioritising customer needs in pursuit of our closer-to-customer strategy,” said Absa Life Managing Executive, Eugene Strauss.

How Absa Life achieved first place

Absa Life achieved the impressive SA-csi milestone thanks to its unwavering commitment to its customers.

Consulta’s customer satisfaction report found that while the industry’s complaint incident rate increased throughout 2021, Absa Life experienced fewer complaints than ever before.

“The past year continued to challenge many individuals and families as a result of the pandemic.”

“We prioritised payment of claims to provide our customers with the peace of mind that their families are cared for.”

“A customer will never forget how you made them feel in their greatest hour of need,” said Strauss.

Strauss added that as a result of this customer-first drive, Absa Life paid out significantly higher volumes of claims throughout 2021 when compared to previous years.

Additionally, to support its customers during the pandemic, Absa Life introduced premium payment relief – which provided Absa Life customers with peace of mind when they needed it most.

The result was Absa Life’s customers voting it as the insurer who treated its customers most fairly.

“We place value on engaging our customers. We have integrated human interaction into our digital offerings as part of our closer to customer strategy,” said Strauss.

