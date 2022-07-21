Make money online without paying anything, here’s how

Armed with smartphones, tech-savvy entrepreneurs are finding ways to make money online.

One of the more popular avenues is social commerce, which uses social networks like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to sell.

Here are some ideas to get you started.

Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace is perfect if you’re looking for a way to make money from home with zero investment. Here, you can list second-hand products across several categories and sell them to local buyers.

The platform also offers merchant services, enabling small businesses to list and sell their products by linking an ecommerce store to Facebook Marketplace.

Facebook doesn’t facilitate the payment, but there are other options. Payment providers like iKhokha offer convenient solutions like payment links, which enable the exchange of funds without cash or a card machine.

Instagram Shopping

Insta is a platform where entrepreneurs get creative. Instagram Shopping is a great place to start if you’re looking to sell products easily.

You will need an Instagram or Facebook Business page, but converting your personal account is easy if you want to make the switch.

Instagram does charge a nominal selling fee as insurance, but you won’t have to deal with refunds or returns, making it easier to get started.

Virtual Services

The increased popularity of remote work has led to a rise in virtual services. Creators, educators and personal trainers are all making the most of this new way of working.

By casting their nets further afield, these professionals have opened new revenue channels at minimal cost by using free video conferencing tools such as Zoom and remote payment links as a convenient alternative to EFT payments.

Rent out a Room

In 2021, South African Airbnb hosts collectively earned over R2 billion. So, it’s no surprise that renting out additional rooms in your home for short stays can be a lucrative business.

Small guesthouses, B&Bs and even homeowners have decided to cut out the middleman by marketing directly to local travellers to forego Airbnb’s 3% host fee and 14% guest fee.

Once again, payment links make the process easier. Hosts can accept deposits and guests can make upfront payments remotely to secure their booking before their stay.

