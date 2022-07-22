Hi to Elegance – Leisure reimagined with Hisense

Hisense’s range of premium products and appliances will add style and sophistication to your life and home, and allow you to say Hi to Elegance and experience Leisure Reimagined.
As part of the launch of Hisense’s Hi to Elegance, Leisure Reimagined campaign, the popular brand will be promoting the following products:
- 100L9G Laser TV
- 2022 ULED Series
- H780SB-IDL Fridge
- U5120G Sound Bar
- WFQR1214VAJMWT 12kg Washing Machine
- H60 5G and Zoom Smartphone
All of these products align with Hisense’s commitment to helpings its customers reimagine their leisure time with unrivalled sophistication, beauty, and functionality.
Promotions
To encourage South Africans to say Hi to Elegance, Hisense is running epic deals throughout the next three months.
In July, if you purchase the newly-launched Hisense H780SB-IDL fridge, you will receive a Hisense microwave for free.
This lets you equip your kitchen with appliances that will reimagine your leisure time at home.
Then, throughout August and September, if you purchase the 12kg washing machine, you will receive a free R500 @home gift voucher.
Hisense is also running a great promo from 10 July until 31 August where you will receive a Gift Experience Voucher when you buy any 2022 ULED TV:
- U80H 8K TV – R3,000 voucher
- U8H 4K TV – R2,000 voucher
- U7H 4K TV – R1,500 voucher
- U6H 4K TV – R1,000 voucher
Finally, throughout the promotion, if you buy the Hisense H60 5G Smartphone, you will get a Bluetooth speaker and earbuds for free.
With all of these epic deals, there has never been a better time to say Hi to Elegance with Hisense.
Competition
To celebrate the launch of this new promotion, Hisense will also run a competition where you stand a chance to win one of its premium products.
All you have to do is watch this launch video to the end, then tell us what your favourite Hisense product in the video is and the feature you like the most.
- Hi to Elegance in the Home – Win R50,000 (R40,000 in products and a R10,000 voucher from @Home valid 22-31 July 2022. Click here to learn more.