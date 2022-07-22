Hi to Elegance – Leisure reimagined with Hisense

Hisense’s range of premium products and appliances will add style and sophistication to your life and home, and allow you to say Hi to Elegance and experience Leisure Reimagined.

As part of the launch of Hisense’s Hi to Elegance, Leisure Reimagined campaign, the popular brand will be promoting the following products:

100L9G Laser TV

2022 ULED Series

H780SB-IDL Fridge

U5120G Sound Bar

WFQR1214VAJMWT 12kg Washing Machine

H60 5G and Zoom Smartphone

All of these products align with Hisense’s commitment to helpings its customers reimagine their leisure time with unrivalled sophistication, beauty, and functionality.

Promotions

To encourage South Africans to say Hi to Elegance, Hisense is running epic deals throughout the next three months.

In July, if you purchase the newly-launched Hisense H780SB-IDL fridge, you will receive a Hisense microwave for free.

This lets you equip your kitchen with appliances that will reimagine your leisure time at home.

Then, throughout August and September, if you purchase the 12kg washing machine, you will receive a free R500 @home gift voucher.

Hisense is also running a great promo from 10 July until 31 August where you will receive a Gift Experience Voucher when you buy any 2022 ULED TV:

U80H 8K TV – R3,000 voucher

voucher U8H 4K TV – R2,000 voucher

voucher U7H 4K TV – R1,500 voucher

voucher U6H 4K TV – R1,000 voucher

Finally, throughout the promotion, if you buy the Hisense H60 5G Smartphone, you will get a Bluetooth speaker and earbuds for free.

With all of these epic deals, there has never been a better time to say Hi to Elegance with Hisense.

Competition

To celebrate the launch of this new promotion, Hisense will also run a competition where you stand a chance to win one of its premium products.

All you have to do is watch this launch video to the end, then tell us what your favourite Hisense product in the video is and the feature you like the most.