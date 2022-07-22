Make the MSI Prestige 15 your new work-from-home laptop with FNB Connect

The MSI Prestige 15 A11SC laptop is the ultimate work-from-home device – and is now available from FNB Connect for only R1,289 per month on a 24-month contract.

This makes it the ideal solution if you want to remain productive and efficient, regardless of where you work from.

The 24-month contract from FNB Connect ensures you don’t need to make a large initial investment to get the full benefits of this exceptional MSI business laptop, and allows you to plan a set monthly budget for repayments.

Extreme performance

MSI’s Prestige 15 laptop delivers top-end performance that will power through all your business tasks.

This is thanks to its 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

These combine to support all of your performance-heavy applications and resource-intensive programmes.

The Prestige 15 also provides several Thunderbolt ports that support power delivery and optimal performance when doing key business tasks.

You can charge your laptop, transfer data at 40Gbps, and connect to multiple displays and peripherals with these ports.

These are all necessities in a business setting, and MSI has prioritised providing this functionality accordingly.

Ease-of-use

The Prestige 15 is particularly valuable to remote employees thanks to its lightweight design. This makes it easy for you to use from anywhere.

This ease of use extends to its extra-large touchpad that supports multi-finger gestures – providing get accurate and smooth navigation – and support for lightning-fast connectivity thanks to Wi-Fi 6E functionality.

Wi-Fi 6E provides you with low latency and faster connection speeds, meaning your video calls are always smooth and you can transfer large files in seconds.

Get the MSI Prestige 15

The MSI Prestige 15 from FNB Connect is an amazing business laptop and a great option if you want a powerful business device without paying the full price upfront.

For only R1,289 per month over 24 months, you can get your own powerful business laptop – so click here to get the MSI Prestige 15 laptop from FNB Connect.