RUSH Network – Become an ISP on the best open-access wireless network in South Africa

RUSH Network is Africa’s fastest and most reliable open-access, fixed-wireless network – and it is used by South Africa’s leading ISPs to create and sell their own white-labelled fixed wireless services.

It also allows ISPs to provide their customers with great support thanks to its Portal and API services – which include features such as CPE report status, link tests, wireless signal strength with historical graphs, remote reboots of equipment, and other troubleshooting tools.

We find out more about RUSH Network below.

Wide coverage in fibreless areas

“RUSH Network is the perfect solution where fibre is not available, where better uptimes are required, and as a reliable backup for fibre,” said RUSH Network CEO Jaco Maree.

“Our current network covers over 12 million people, including 4 million homes and 1.2 million businesses.”

It is therefore an ideal option if your prospective customers are in a remote area where fibre is too expensive to install, as RUSH Network lets you still offer connectivity in these locations.

This means prospective customers will almost never encounter the dreaded “Sorry, we don’t have coverage in your area” message.

Instead, they’ll be able to sign up for a wireless Internet connection that is fast and stable, and you will unlock a great opportunity to scale your ISP to new heights.

What’s more – even customers who are connected to your fibre products can benefit from RUSH Network’s wireless.

This is because RUSH Network provides ISPs with fail-over options for their primary fibre connections.

This means that you can guarantee constant uptimes to your customers – resulting in a happier subscriber base that provides long-term value to your ISP.

Complete visibility

RUSH Network has committed to giving ISPs comprehensive visibility and control over the services they sell on its open-access, fixed-wireless network.

“Gone are the days of inefficient ISPs, where they have no choice but to provide delayed and lacking customer service on a network that they cannot monitor, manage, or troubleshoot themselves,” said RUSH Network CTO Riaan Maree.

“We have built the core network infrastructure from the ground up with speed, reliability, affordability, scalability and ISPs in mind,” said Riaan.

This includes giving ISPs full access to RUSH Network’s API and web portal – which are streamlined to make it easy to monitor and manage customer services.

ISPs can instantly check coverage, track the status of orders, and upgrade and downgrade connections instantly – all without having to spend their own capital to build a network.

Robust infrastructure

This coverage is complemented by 1GB, 10GB, 40GB, and 100GB redundant, dual-port options for ISPs to connect to the RUSH Network core infrastructure – available at any of the three major Teraco data centres.

All RUSH Network towers are also connected to carrier-grade fibre backhaul, while redundancy is offered through multiple low-latency microwave backhaul links to ensure maximum uptime.

This is supported by backup power and 24/7 security of the RUSH Network infrastructure.

“Subscribers get a very low latency of 10–20ms on the RUSH Network, making it ideal for cloud services such as Office 365, Google Suite, accounting and ERP systems, and online gaming,” said Riaan.

RUSH Network also offers up to 50Mbps speeds, and installations can be done within five working days from order.

You can become a channel partner in any of the following ways:

Open access partner – Create and sell your own services on the Layer2 RUSH Network with full network visibility.

– Create and sell your own services on the Layer2 RUSH Network with full network visibility. Authorised reseller – Get wholesale RUSH Network Layer3 service pricing.

– Get wholesale RUSH Network Layer3 service pricing. Authorised sales agent – Earn commission by selling RUSH Network Layer3 services while RUSH Network supports and bills your customers.

Click here to partner with RUSH Network.