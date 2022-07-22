Why you should trade in your iPhone at iStore

We love our iPhones and can’t live without them, but there comes a time when we have to say goodbye.

Hello, shiny new iPhone! But what happens to your old iPhone?

Did you know that you can trade in your old iPhone at any iStore nationwide and get up to R15,000 back in value?

What’s more, you can now trade in a wide selection of other Apple products as well as Android devices and get up to R10,000 back in value.

Here’s how it works.

Trade in your devices

iStore was the first business to offer iPhone trade-ins in South Africa and continues to bring great value to its customers through this offering.

It lets you trade in up to five devices towards the upgrade cost of a new iPhone, and you can choose to get this trade-in value upfront, towards the upgrade of your new iPhone, or as an iStore gift card to use at a later date.

Another great feature is that you don’t have to use your credit towards a cash deal – it can also be used to decrease the instalments on your next iPhone contract.

If you’d like to learn more about how much value you can get for your old Apple and Android devices, simply visit any iStore for a quick evaluation.

You can then receive the final trade-in value loaded onto a gift card – and you can redeem this whenever you wish.

The process to trade in your iPhone can also be done online using a tool created by iStore.

Your device will be collected from you, evaluated, and your cash-back value will be loaded straight onto your credit card.

iPhone Trade In Kit

iStore now offers an iPhone Trade In Kit that gives you everything you need to complete an iPhone trade in from the comfort of your home or office.

This kit comprises an instruction guide, box, foam sleeve, and box seals – everything you’ll need to package and book your trade in.

You will first need to get your estimated iPhone trade in value online and complete the iStore trade in application.

Once this is completed, you can prepare your iPhone to be traded in by backing up your data, turning off ‘Find my,’ and restoring your iPhone to factory settings.

You can then follow the instruction guide from the iPhone Trade In Kit to package your iPhone for collection.

iStore will credit the card you use during checkout and provide the final trade-in value to you within 10 days of receiving your old iPhone.

If you choose not to go ahead with the trade in, iStore will send your iPhone back to you.

Extra value

When you upgrade to a new iPhone at iStore, you will get exclusive value-adds that are not available anywhere else.

This includes free iCare Plus, which comprises a free screen replacement and a one-year extended warranty (two years in total) valued at R1,999.

This will give you peace of mind when you leave the store with your brand new iPhone.

If you upgrade your contract online, you will also get free same-day delivery straight to your door.

This delivery is available at no additional charge on weekdays only.

As an iStore customer, you can also get value-adds like inSure by iStore and ReactPlus.

inSure is a tailor-made insurance offering suitable for iPhone, Mac, iPad or Apple Watch products. All claims can be logged online at your convenience.

ReactPlus is a service that keeps you protected 24/7 and is available on all iPhones and Apple Watches.

Whether you are cycling, jogging, or on the road, you will always be protected by armed response courtesy of CAP.

Finally, Apple Certified Repairs are exclusive to iStore and cover any screen, battery and other damage to your iPhone.

You can rest assured that genuine Apple parts are used; thus your iPhone’s warranty will be retained and your device will be as good as new.

When you trade in at iStore, you’ll be rewarded with the best market value, which you can use towards the purchase of a new iPhone, or to bring down the cost of a new iPhone contract.

Why would you go anywhere else?