It’s time to see your business data clearly with iVIEW Library

Global data and analytics consulting firm Informatec has expanded to South Africa, launching its impressive iVIEW Data Automation Framework to the local market.

The data framework makes it easy for key decision makers to create and deploy complete business intelligence solutions without having deep technical knowledge.

The iVIEW Data Automation Framework does this by enhancing Qlik’s popular self-service business intelligence software, executive dashboards, and data analytics tools.

Informatec’s iVIEW Data Automation Framework comprises three core products:

iVIEW Dataflow – Data integration

Data integration iVIEW Library – Data governance

Data governance iVIEW Designer – Data visualization

Informatec has prioritised bringing its iVIEW Library to the local market first – and its iVIEW Dataflow and iVIEW Designer products will follow in the coming months.

iVIEW Library

iVIEW Library provides businesses with a new level of self-service by functioning as a single point of truth for all Qlik content.

This allows businesses to master the tracking and management of their KPIs within a central library that makes these KPIs measurable, actionable, and transparent.

iVIEW Library is easy to navigate thanks to a global search function that also lets users merge and apply master definitions across Qlik applications in real time.

Other key features of iVIEW Library include comprehensive automation capabilities and the easy accessing, management, and deployment of important Qlik data through an intuitive standalone web application.

These features combine to give your business a holistic view of its Qlik data and make data governance easier than ever before.

Benefits of iVIEW Library

Businesses that use iVIEW Library are empowered by its extensive functionality to define and enrich their data.

This happens through the easy generation and management of a wealth of important content, such as KPI definitions, descriptions, metadata, and variables.

The platform offers impressive integration into your existing infrastructure, too, allowing you to share important content and KPIs with other applications in just seconds.

All of this is accessible through a single library that is easy to use and removes the need for you to access individual Qlik applications to extract specific data, dimensions, or calculations.

Additionally, iVIEW Library is a safe place to experiment with new ideas. You can select data models and then populate empty apps with data, master items, and definitions to test any theories you may have about your data.

Ultimately, iVIEW Library makes your data more visible to important role players and helps you govern crucial business data effectively.

If you want to start seeing your data more clearly, visit www.iview.io or www.informatec.com