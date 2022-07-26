Hisense winter sale – Hot Deals on TVs and home appliances

Hisense has launched its Hot Deals winter sale, which is running until 31 August 2022.

The sale is offering huge discounts on Hisense’s most popular products, and the deals are available from HiFi Corp, Takealot, and Hirsch’s.

The popular technology brand has pulled out all the stops to ensure there is a deal for everyone and is therefore offering discounts across the following categories:

Laser TVs

TVs

Refrigerators

Dishwashers

Washing Machines

Small Home Appliances

Awesome deals

One of the best deals from this sale is a massive R20,000 discount on the new Hisense 100L9G Laser TV.

This 100-inch Laser TV is ideal if you want the ultimate home cinema experience – no matter whether you’re planning to watch your favourite movies and series, or your favourite sports.

Thanks to its TriChroma colour screen – which delivers some of the best visuals on the market – you will always have the best seat in the house.

There are a variety of other epic deals available during the Hisense Hot Deals winter sale, including:

Hisense H750FS-WD multi-door refrigerator — Save up to R3,000

Hisense H700TI-IDL refrigerator – Save up to R2,000

Hisense 8KG front-loader washing machine — Save up to R2,000

Hisense H15DSS 15-plate dishwasher — Save up to R2,000

The exact deals will vary at different retailers – so be sure to check out HiFi Corp, Takealot, and Hirsch’s to find the best price on your preferred product.

There has never been a better time to buy a new TV or home appliance than during the Hisense Hot Deals winter sale – so follow Hisense on Twitter to stay up to date on the latest Hot Deals.