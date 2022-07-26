With internet – what goes up must come down

We live in a world where internet access has become a lifeline.

Our cost of living has risen a great deal over the past years.

And, of course, the conflict in Ukraine has sent the price of oil sky high, affecting our petrol and diesel costs, which will undoubtedly contribute to higher inflation estimates in the future.

One silver lining in our rising inflationary times is that internet access – an increasingly important service in our lives – has not contributed to the rising inflation.

In fact, broadband prices across speeds and technologies have seen major decreases over the past five years.

The fibre landscape has evolved rapidly.

The changes in-home and workplace, driven by the pandemic, meant that the demand for quality, reliable and fast connectivity rose considerably.

Competition and investment into fibre infrastructure resulted in massive price drops for fibre connectivity.

Consumers and businesses can choose from a range of different pricing models and benefits.

This also sees consolidation among Fibre Network Operators (FNOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) who are bringing new dynamics to the industry.

Fibre infrastructure has successfully been rolled out in South Africa.

Businesses are upgrading to next-generation technologies in the ongoing search for faster internet speeds and steadier connections, giving users the freedom to use the internet as much as they like at their chosen internet speed.

Improved availability and ever-increasing demand, makes fibre not only the best internet in terms of performance but also one of the most cost effective choices.

