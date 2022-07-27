Measure vehicle speed and monitor roads with AXIS Speed Monitor

The AXIS Speed Monitor from Axis Communications is a new application specially designed for speed monitoring.

This solution seamlessly connects Axis security radar with a visual Axis camera.

It is therefore possible to display vehicle speeds and collect statistics for more informed decisions and improved road safety.

“Available at no extra cost, AXIS Speed Monitor is ideal for measuring vehicle speed and monitoring roads.”

“It gathers radar data and visualises measured vehicle speeds up to 105 km/h directly in the camera feed.”

“This data can be used to trigger events such as activating strobe lights, triggering alarms, starting camera recordings, and more,” says Clifton Greeff, National Surveillance Business Manager at Duxbury Networking, local distributors of AXIS technology.

The data can also be exported as a CSV-file for creating comprehensive graphical overviews. For instance, about the number of vehicles passing per day.

Other key features and benefits include:

Make roads safer by enabling informed decisions

Trigger alarms, video recording, and more

Monitor speeding events in estates or office parks.

“AXIS Speed Monitor offers an efficient way to gather actionable insights to enable more informed decisions about the monitored road.”

“This seamless, cost-effective solution can also be used in combination with other analytics such as automatic number plate recognition installed on the visual camera,” says Greeff.

AXIS Speed Monitor will be available in August 2022.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 (0) 11 351 9800, [email protected], www.duxbury.co.za