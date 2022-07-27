New Media’s Swipe iX unveils design thinking division

Leading software development company Swipe iX has launched Swipe Synergy – a design thinking division that will create exciting new opportunities for Swipe clients.

Swipe iX forms part of leading content marketing agency New Media and uses technology to empower purpose-led organisations.

“Swipe is a solutions agency first,” said Swipe iX MD Leo Redelinghuys. “The launch of our design thinking division allows us to partner with our clients to unlock previously unimagined solutions, bringing new thinking, new insights and new solutions to current and future business challenges and opportunities.”

Redelinghuys added that Swipe Synergy will help Swipe iX to “uncover solutions that go beyond the immediate needs and empower our clients into the future.”

Strong leadership

Swipe Synergy will be led by experienced design thinking practitioner Robyn Moore, who holds an MBA from the University of Cape Town and specialised in design thinking through the ESADE business school in Barcelona.

Moore previously worked with PwC South Africa where she was a key driving force behind the establishment of its Experience Consulting service, and has since fine-tuned her design thinking skills and knowledge by founding and scaling multiple businesses.

Moore was also part of the team that won the G20 Global Business Challenge in 2015, where her team provided a solution to the goal of solving world hunger by 2030 that is still used to this day.

“Our design thinking secret sauce lies within our ability to effectively collaborate with a variety of people, uncover rich insights, and then use these to drive sustainable innovation,” said Moore.

“We create solutions that our clients and their customers love through a rewarding high-impact leadership experience that our clients never forget.”

Diverse offerings

Swipe Synergy will base its work on a six-phase approach that uses key psychology and behavioural economics principles to create human-centric experiences and solutions.

This includes a diverse suite of products – from a high-paced five-day leadership experience to a three-to-six-month journey that discovers new business opportunities and brings them to life.

These offerings are perfect for organisations with business challenges that want future-focused, human-centric, and impactful solutions.

Swipe Synergy’s products will greatly expand the capabilities of Swipe iX, which already works with some of the biggest African and global brands and has achieved major success across many fields – including financial services, telecommunications, media and retail.

Swipe iX’s clients include businesses of varying sizes, from technology startups to multinational corporations such as Hyprop, FNB, Mediclinic and Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

“Purpose-led organisations with a holistic view of their employees, their customers and the planet are looking for new ways of achieving their goals,” concluded Redelinghuys.

“We don’t just build digital products and experiences; we build relationships and partner with businesses to help them reach their goals.”

