Dell PowerEdge 15th-generation servers – Built for any workload

The 15th-generation Dell PowerEdge servers – which are built for any workload – are now available from Pinnacle. These Dell servers offer incredible performance, security, and efficiency boosts over the previous generation.

“Dell Technologies’ PowerEdge servers can cater to any workload or any customer that requires a server,” said Ricky Pereira, Dell Enterprise Manager: Pre-Sales at Pinnacle ICT.

“And everyone requires servers – whether they are a cloud-first type of business or whether they have to avoid putting anything into a cloud service due to data sovereignty concerns,” he said.

This makes Dell Technologies’ 15th-generation PowerEdge servers essential for any business that wants to stay ahead of its competitors.

Built for any workload

The 15th-generation Dell PowerEdge servers are built for businesses of all sizes and are available from Pinnacle in two forms – towers and racks.

Dell Technologies’ 15th-generation PowerEdge towers are affordable and user-friendly server units that deliver potent computing power for common business workloads.

They are ideal for small to medium-sized businesses and can drive a wide range of workloads – such as collaboration, file sharing and storage, printing, mailing, messaging, and more.

Alternatively, if you need enterprise-grade performance, PowerEdge racks are your best option.

“On the rack side of servers, we cover everything up to enterprise-grade uses for virtualisation and data analytics,” said Pereira.

PowerEdge racks offer highly-scalable computing power and are designed to address your most challenging workloads across all your IT environments.

Their scalability means you can easily add RAM to boost performance or add storage drives as you need the space, and they are equipped with Dell Technologies’ most powerful automation and reporting features yet – freeing you to focus on growing your business.

“Dell Technologies has also brought out something more ruggedised – servers that can take a knock – known as the Dell XR11 and XR12 servers, which are specifically designed for Telco companies and to be used at the edge,” added Pereira. “They truly do have a server for every type of business.”

Performance upgrades

Dell Technologies has made major improvements to the performance of its 15th-generation PowerEdge servers – including equipping them with Intel’s 3rd-gen Xeon Ice Lake processors.

These CPUs provide you with up to 40 cores – ensuring an incredible performance boost over the previous generation’s 28 cores – and allow for up to eight memory channels.

PCIe 4.0 and NVMe HW RAID are also included as standard. The result of this is that you get over 15-time the disk bandwidth and IOPs performance of the previous generation, as well as a 93% decrease in latency.

“With the 15th-gen PowerEdge servers, Dell Technologies has improved the airflow which brings better cooling without the need for more fans,” said Pereira.

“They have also increased the temperature operating range so it reduces the need for aircon within the room. Because you are not using as much power for cooling, you will benefit from great power and cost savings.”

Security improvements

Pereira also highlighted the major security benefits that Dell Technologies has included with its 15th-generation PowerEdge servers.

“Dell Technologies has intrinsically built security into the server so it’s not an add-on after the fact,” said Pereira. “This has strengthened the security within the server itself to ensure it does not become a cyber risk.”

Intel Software Guard Extension and Total Memory Encryption provide major security enhancements over the previous generation of servers.

This means that companies can rest assured they have unmatched cyber resilience and can embed trust into their digital transformation process with an infrastructure designed to support secure interactions and predict potential threats.

Along with the huge performance improvements, the security benefits of upgrading your hardware are equally important for companies.

This is because older hardware not only offers reduced performance; it can be vulnerable to security threats, too.

Get Dell servers from Pinnacle

Pinnacle is a leading ICT distributor for Dell Technologies in South Africa.

“We distribute the full stack of Dell Technologies products, ranging from their client products such as notebooks, desktops, and peripherals, and we go all the way through to the enterprise stack, which are the servers, networking, and storage solutions,” said Pereira.

Pinnacle holds stock of 15th-generation Dell PowerEdge servers in the country and is able to provide a complete solution that will tackle all your workloads.

“Worldwide there is a constraint on semiconductors, but Dell Technologies has one of the best supply chains of all OEM vendors, and because Pinnacle holds stock, we can supply sooner rather than later to meet customer requirements,” closed Pereira.

