A first-ever digital economy in SA might be possible with increased internet availability

Experts say a digital-first economy could radically transform how businesses operate, increase productivity and grow the economy just when South Africa needs it most.

Supersonic, South Africa’s third largest ISP, is leading the conversation to become a digital economy-driven country, driving digital transformation through its premium internet service offerings.

Supersonic has risen to the top of the rankings, earning its bragging rights as one of South Africa’s top three internet service providers, as voted by consumers in 2022.

The world as we know it is constantly changing, and one of the fundamental drivers is digital transformation.

At its core, digital transformation is about the internet. It’s about using the latest technology to do what you already do – only better.

A digital economy will benefit South Africans who depend on better access to internet connectivity, especially in areas without services, given the rise in daily life driven by rising fuel prices.

In addition to connectivity difficulties, Megan Nicholas, director of internet service provider (ISP) Supersonic believes that a digital economy could enable companies to transform services by embracing more digital practices by replacing some manual operations.

“Many South Africans today still do not have access to the internet.”

“We will see an exponential increase in online connectivity between individuals, businesses, new online business models, and new processes as South Africa moves closer to the digital economy.”

“Ensuring that all South Africans have access to high-speed internet is its main addiction.”

“According to statistics site Statista, around 80% of the South African population used the internet in 2022.”

By 2027, it is predicted that 90% of the country’s population will use the internet, an increase of 28% from 2018, when 62% of the population used it.

Nicholas also highlighted how the lockdown caused by the Covid pandemic has had a catalytic effect on internet use and digitalisation, enabling many people to work from home while enabling others to start successful businesses.

“This country and the rest of the world are constantly evolving, with digital transformation acting as one of the most important and fundamental drivers of change.”

“Covid has accelerated our digital revolution and forced those left behind to embrace it.”

“As a result, people now work, shop and communicate in different ways.” the expert said.

“A digital economy allows companies to transform services, adopt more digital processes by replacing some manual processes, and do things better and more efficiently.”

“This, in turn, will provide better products and services to South African consumers, enabling our economy to grow.”

“Despite this, the lockdown proved to be a stepping stone for many who built thriving Internet businesses during the lockdown.”

Nicholas said greater internet connectivity could open up more options.

“The internet also opens up a world of opportunity for all South Africans. Digital access gives ordinary people the ability to shop from their phones and take them to the world without leaving home,” she said.

Click here to learn more about Supersonic.