Altron appointed as Aruba Networks Managed Service Provider

Altron System Integration, a leading South African technology solutions provider, has been appointed as an official Aruba Networks Managed Service Provider (MSP).

This achievement highlights Altron’s position as an expert on Aruba Networks’ impressive enterprise networking and security product range.

“Our experience in this space has facilitated this opportunity. We look forward to seeing what innovation we can bring to the table with Aruba Networks MSP,” said Tim Ellis, Executive; Integrated Solutions, at Altron Systems Integration.

Aruba Networks is a subsidiary of HPE and is known across the world for its next-generation enterprise networking products – which primarily focus on giving SMEs affordable, secure, and simple wireless connectivity.

These products are the preferred choice of SMEs globally, as they provide enterprise-grade networking capabilities without incurring a high cost or requiring a large IT team.

Altron Systems Integration has proven to Aruba Networks that it has the necessary knowledge and resources to help South African SMEs implement, run, and manage Aruba’s extensive suite of products, added the company.

“In the South African market, SMEs are often touted as the future of tech innovation. With the right start-up culture, this is true the world over.”

“They just need the right products at their disposal, which is exactly why we are excited to connect our clients with Aruba’s industry-leading networking products.”

Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN

Altron now offers a range of Aruba Networks products as an MSP, including the exceptional Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution.

The Aruba SD-WAN product is built for the modern, edge-to-cloud enterprise and delivers a superior experience to users.

It offers several key features, such as:

Business-driven application-specific routing – Create a virtual WAN for every class of traffic.

– Create a virtual WAN for every class of traffic. Highest quality of experience – Access consistent application performance, all the time.

– Access consistent application performance, all the time. Continuous adaption – Real-time monitoring of network and application performance allows automated remediation.

– Real-time monitoring of network and application performance allows automated remediation. Unified platform – Access your SD-WAN, routing, firewall, segmentation, WAN optimisation, and application visibility and control through a single pane of glass.

To modernise your network, contact Altron today to learn more about Aruba EdgeConnect and other Aruba Networks products.