NEC XON hosts Africa’s only 5G Open RAN event with Rakuten Symphony

NEC XON hosted Africa’s first 5G Open RAN event in July for mobile network operators (MNO) and communications service providers (CSP), in partnership with Rakuten Symphony and several other of the world’s leading 5G Open RAN users and solutions providers.

“Africa’s top networks want the benefits of 5G Open RAN’s open systems integration and vendor ecosystem.”

“It enables cost-effective migrations that help them expand coverage, grow the subscriber base, and enable new services,” says Johann Coetzee, Executive VP of NEC XON.

“With NEC XON in South Africa, we can empower greenfield and brownfield telco operators, enterprises, and government organisations across Africa with quality 5G Open RAN, cloud-native network services,” says Karim Chaari, Sales Director for MEA at Rakuten Symphony.

“We can provide the solutions quickly and cost-effectively, in a number of architectures, so they can generate new revenue streams and deliver innovative services to their customers and users.”

The opportunity for MNOs

“In addition to deploying the technology for benefits in private enterprise, the opportunity for mobile operators is using 5G Open RAN to innovate new business models,” says Professor Brian Armstrong, Chair of Digital Business at Wits Business School.

“Government can play a role also via mandating open-access, cost-based wholesale markets, as well as keeping an eye on data cost regulation.”

“More importantly, they could lead the way and stimulate widespread use across society by delivering government services digitally. This would contribute immensely to closing the digital divide.”

Innovative models

“Mobile networks were traditionally built by the biggest vendors with networks buying their equipment from one or just a handful of them. It limited them to the vision of their suppliers,” he said.

“Open RAN gives networks the opportunity to create the same functionality they would get from multiple vendors, with the flexibility to choose the best-of-breed solution specific to their use case.”

Integration ecosystem

“The complexity and interrelated nature of open carrier-grade technology requires collaboration,” says Wally Beelders, Executive of Communications Solutions at NEC XON.

“We have long-term relationships with the world’s leading names in 5G, Open RAN, and related technologies.”

“That’s why Rakuten Symphony, Juniper Networks, and Red Hat are our platinum sponsors. It’s why we have NEC and ADVA as gold sponsors. And it’s why we have Airspan, Cradlepoint, Fortinet, Polarium, and Veritas as silver sponsors.”

“These organisations represent arguably the leading global community who can deploy commercially viable 5G Open RAN in Africa with us right now.”

“That creates opportunities for start-ups to innovate a niche technology that solves a very specific challenge, for example low cost rural or high-performance urban connectivity, which makes the ability to incorporate best-of-breed even more important,” says Anthony Laing, Head of Networking at NEC XON.

“And, in our Experience Centre, we can help prove the solution for the network before they get to the deployment or pilot phase.”

Live Experience Centre

“We created the Experience Centre to demonstrate for customers how effective Open RAN will be in their own environment, under their own model, running their use case,” says Beelders.

“Clients can even remotely access the environment and play with configurations.”

Since Open RAN and 5G are new technologies, he added, there are few case studies and no other systems integrator who can demonstrate successful deployments.

“NEC partnered with Rakuten Symphony, which did the world’s first 5G Open RAN deployment. They’re at 270,000 cells and growing,” says Beelders.

“Now we’re bringing the full stack and all the experience to organisations on the continent with our African footprint and expertise.”

The Experience Centre is a physical infrastructure platform that gives customers the opportunity to test 5G Open RAN architectures. It consists of a data centre in a secure facility and a demonstration area.

View the website for Africa’s first 5G Open RAN event and get all the info here or contact NEC XON if you want to know more about how you can use the Experience Centre to test a 5G Open RAN use case in your business.