Take your business to the next level with Euphoria Telecom and the Elevator Pitch

Times are tough for businesses out there, particularly SMEs trying to get started.

That’s why Euphoria Telecom is helping South African businesses get ahead this winter with its exciting new radio feature, The Elevator Pitch.

Running on Jacaranda FM, the Elevator Pitch gives two contestants the chance to win R2,500 every Thursday during The Afternoon Drive with Alex Jay.

The concept is simple. Two businesses pitch themselves in 60 seconds or less, and Alex and his team choose the winner live on air.

“A competition like Elevator Pitch gives up-and-coming businesses some much needed exposure along with the chance to win some instant cash,” says Euphoria Telecom CEO John Woollam.

“Running a business isn’t easy and that combination could make a big difference in the lives of the pitchers’.”

The Elevator Pitch will continue running on Jacaranda FM for the next two months.

There have been five winners so far:

King of the Jungle Public Relations

Cookies Galore

SDS Vaping

JHD Home Solutions

EQ4Kids

Each week both the winner and the runner up receive a free telephony consultation from Euphoria Telecom that will help them to reduce their costs and optimise efficiencies.

“We’ve had a broad range of contestants so far,” says Woollam, “and some of them have been startups.”

“Every successful company was once a small business. That includes Euphoria. We understand the many battles that entrepreneurs face. It can be a tough road but the rewards are worth it, if you stay the course.”

Euphoria Telecom’s elevator pitch tells the story of a startup that has stood the test of time.

Founded in 2010, the company now has over 5,000 contract-free customers on its books, including some of the country’s most well known brands.

But perhaps the best testament to the quality of Euphoria’s system and service is the fact that its first customer is still with the company – twelve years later, on a month-to-month basis.

Here are just a few of the elements of Euphoria’s offering that have contributed to the company’s success.

Euphoria’s industry-leading business phone and contact centre solution empowers its valued customers to:

Save up to 50% on their monthly business phone bill.

Seamlessly facilitate remote and office working and everything in between.

Operate efficiently, even during load shedding.

Make and receive calls from office extensions over a mobile phone, for less.

Improve their service via integrations into Freshdesk, Zoho CRM, Zendesk or Microsoft Teams.

Communicate using multiple devices including mobile phones, deskphones, PCs, laptops and tablets.

Enjoy the power of call centre functionality including time and attendance management.

Make calls to other Euphoria customers free of charge (inter-branch calling is also free).

Port existing numbers to Euphoria.

Euphoria’s groundbreaking Telephone Management System (TMS) was built in South Africa, for the South African marketplace and was designed to be resilient and reliable.

The TMS now provides over 200 innovative features with more being developed all the time.

What drives your business? There’s never been a better time to polish your elevator pitch.

Don’t miss the chance to enter and get your company or concept out there.

How to enter

WhatsApp a 1-minute voice note pitch about your company or concept to 084 850 0942.

Remember to use the full 60 seconds and include your business details.

Then tune into the Elevator Pitch on The Afternoon Drive with Alex Jay to find out if you’re a winner.

The Elevator Pitch will run every Thursday until mid-September 2022.

Tune in today on The Afternoon Drive.