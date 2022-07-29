How iStore’s trade-in deal for Windows laptops is sweetening the switch to Mac

The revolutionary new lineup of the MacBook Pro with M2 and the MacBook Air with M2 is changing the way the world works.

Agility is the ability to think on your feet, to move swiftly and nimbly when the world around you changes. It’s a skill that has become key to the success of any enterprise, as we adapt and adjust to new ways of working.

At home or at the office, alone or in teams, we need machines that are just as agile to help us get the job done. And that, more than ever, means Mac.

For users of legacy Windows laptops, it’s easy to see the attraction, especially when you factor in cross-platform compatibility.

The new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro range is fully capable of running Microsoft Office and other everyday productivity applications, including the Windows operating system itself. And what about value?

That’s a built-in Apple proposition too, with the upfront costs of MacBook Air with M2 or MacBook Pro with M2 paying off in long-term use and reliability. In South Africa, users of Windows laptops can sweeten the switch to MacBook by getting a trade-in deal at iStore.

iStore customers can now trade in a wide selection of Apple products, Windows PCs as well Android mobiles. Customers can trade in up to five (5) devices towards the upgrade of a new MacBook Pro, helping customers to get even more back when they upgrade.

Customers will receive the trade-in value upfront to use towards the upgrade of their new MacBook, or as an iStore gift card to use at a later date.

Switching has never been easier, iStore is offering up to R10 000 when you trade in your Windows laptop.

MacBook Pro Trade in values at iStore 2020 Macbook Pro M1 13-inch, 8GB, 256GB SSD Get up to R15 000 2020 MacBook Pro 1-inch, Core i5, 8GB, 256GB SSD Get up to R11 800 2019 MacBook Pro 13-inch, Core i5, 8GB, 256GB SSD Get up to R11 200 2018 MacBook Pro 13-inch, Core i5, 8GB, 256GB SSD Get up to R10 000

